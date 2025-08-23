Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Tyler Bertuzzi

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. As we continue with the forwards, today we highlight Tyler Bertuzzi.

Bertuzzi by the Numbers

Drafted: 58th Overall (2nd Round) in 2013 by the Detroit Red Wings

Position: Left Wing (shoots left)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 30 years old (2/24/1995)

Country: Canada

2024-25 Stats: 23 goals, 23 assists, 46 points in 82 games

Career Stats: 136 goals, 171 assists, 307 points in 488 games

How He Got Here

Bertuzzi started his NHL career playing with the Red Wings for seven seasons, from 2016-2023. His best season in Detroit (and his career to date) was in the 2021-22 campaign, where he posted 29 goals and 62 points in 68 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi started his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He was acquired by the Boston Bruins in Mar. 2023 to help with their playoff push. Unfortunately, this only lasted one round into the postseason. But in his first playoff experience, Bertuzzi contributed an impressive five goals and 10 points in seven games. The next season found the winger with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here he notched 20 goals and 41 points in 82 games of the regular season and a goal and four points in seven playoff games.

But after that Bertuzzi was finally able to secure a long-term contract with the Blackhawks in the summer of 2024, signing a four-year deal with a $5.5 million annual cap hit, which runs through the end of the 2027-28 season.

Bertuzzi’s Role in 2025-26

Bertuzzi has always had a reputation for being a streaky player, and that followed him to Chicago. He was invisible at times last season, and then scoring goals in bunches at other times. Even so, his 23 goals was tied (with Connor Bedard) for second on the team, with his bread and butter being embracing the mayhem in front of the net. His 17.6 % shooting percentage was also the highest on the team.

Tyler Bertuzzi signed a four-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer of 2024. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The objective this campaign will be more consistency in Bertuzzi’s production. He did find some success toward the end of last season on a line with Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen. We’ll see if this trio can pick up where they left off. Bertuzzi was also a regular contributor on the power play. As a matter of fact, 10 of his 23 goals and 20 of his 46 points came on the man advantage. I’m sure he will be tasked with power play duties once again this season.

Notably, Blackhawks’ new head coach Jeff Blashill was the coach in Detroit when Bertuzzi broke into the league. It should be an added advantage that the two of them already have some comfort and familiarity with each other.

Bertuzzi is a veteran player that’s signed with the team for three more seasons. The organization expects him to be a bigger piece of the puzzle. We’ll see if he can do that, now in his second year with the team.