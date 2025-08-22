Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Colton Dach

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. This edition’s spotlight is on forward Colton Dach.

Dach By The Numbers

Drafted: Second Round- 62nd Overall in 2021 by the Blackhawks

Position: Center/Left Wing

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 196 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 22 years old (1/4/2003)

Country: Canada

2024-25 Stats: 2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 25 games

Career Stats: 2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 25 games

How He Got Here

The 2021 NHL Draft was notable for the Blackhawks, as it marked the point when former general manager Stan Bowman prioritized size. In fact, six of the eight players they drafted were 6-foot-2 or taller. Dach fit the mold in many ways. It was a fun story as they drafted his older brother Kirby Dach (3rd overall), two years prior, and the fact that Colton happened to be available when he was seemed like a perfect fit.

At the time, he was on the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL, and had 20 points in 20 games in 2020-21. His game exploded the following season with the Kelowna Rockets, with 79 points in 61 games. He also spent a season with the Seattle Thunderbirds, alongside Nolan Allan and Kevin Korchinski. As the Blackhawks keep reiterating, Dach has the traits of a “power forward.” He is a big, physical player who can provide offense, and despite some setbacks due to injuries, his skill has kept him part of the organization.

Colton Dach, Chicago Blackhawks (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

He has had successful stints with the Rockford IceHogs over the past two seasons (53 points in 81 games). After facing injury adversity and persevering, he finally made his NHL debut in January, against his brother Kirby and the Montreal Canadiens.

As former interim head coach Anders Sorensen said about him before his NHL debut, “He’s been really good down in Rockford. He’s earned this. So, just keep doing what you’re doing down there, and bring it up here. Bring some energy. He’s really good around the net and getting to the net, so that’s an area we are looking to have more presence, obviously, and score some goals. So, hopefully he can contribute to some of that.”

Dach did contribute to the Blackhawks and saw some time in the bottom-six, top-six, and power play. Unfortunately, he suffered a hyperextended elbow injury, which caused him to miss 13 games to end the regular season. Nevertheless, he still made an impression.

Dach’s Role in 2025-26

After the regular season ended, the Blackhawks sent him to the Rockford IceHogs for the AHL playoffs, where he had one point in five games, including a game-winning goal.

Dach is a prospect to watch going into training camp, as he isn’t guaranteed a spot. With the crowded bottom-six forward group, he will have to make a strong impression on the Blackhawks, but he is no stranger to that. He has the advantage of having been around the organization for a good amount of time. In that same breath, knowing he has been around longer puts more emphasis on next season being significant for him because there is even more competition in the pipeline.

As the forward group has gotten more crowded, the hope is that he is able to have a long, healthy season, which is key. When he is at his best, he can be an asset.

As Sorensen mentioned, he excels around the net, bringing energy and being physical. Those are still needed traits for the Blackhawks. If he comes into training camp with those qualities on high display, he can certainly fight for a spot. His versatility could also come in handy, as he can play around the lineup —a trait that general manager Kyle Davidson has been valuing. When asked what he would be focusing on over the summer in May, he said, “I think just take care of the body, first and foremost. Then, just get back in the gym, trying to work on some strength, some balance a little bit, get the core engaged, and just come back ready to make the team next year.”

Even if Dach doesn’t make the team out of training camp, surely he will get another look during the season. But in the meantime, he seems determined to be in Chicago.