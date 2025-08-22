William Horcoff Will Be a Building Block for the Penguins’ Future

When the Pittsburgh Penguins drafted William Horcoff as the 24th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, it felt less like a gamble and more like good business. He might not have been the flashiest first-round choice, but he checks the boxes a franchise would want in a long-term piece. He brings size down the middle, a mature approach to the game, and the kind of hockey upbringing that shapes steady, reliable players.

Horcoff is the son of former Edmonton Oilers captain Shawn Horcoff, a veteran of over 1,000 NHL games. That connection will grab headlines, but this pick isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about a player who has earned his own reputation—responsible, poised, and coachable. The Penguins didn’t draft a last name; they drafted a center who can fit their system and help shape the organization’s next era.

Horcoff Was Built on Hockey, But He’s Making His Own Way

Growing up around the NHL gave Horcoff a crash course in what it takes to be a professional. He watched how his dad trained, how he handled the grind, and how he led a locker room. But there’s no sense that William has coasted on that advantage. Those who’ve tracked his development note a player who works for everything he gets, who carries himself with accountability and a level head.

That’s what stands out most about Horcoff. He doesn’t play like someone waiting for doors to open automatically. He plays like someone determined to knock them down himself.

William Horcoff, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

[As a side note, for those of us who were great fans of the Edmonton Oilers, through good times and bad, what should make William intriguing to Penguins fans is how much he resembles his dad, Shawn, during his Oilers days. Shawn was never an elite star, but he was the kind of player every franchise needs—hard-working, steady, and absolutely dependable. He gave everything he had, game after game, and earned respect as a cornerstone role player on a team that prided itself on grit and accountability. If William carries even half of that same reliability into Pittsburgh, the Penguins will have found themselves another brick-solid foundation piece.]

Horcoff’s Michigan Jump Showed His Readiness

Last season was a turning point. After starting with the U.S. National Team Development Program, Horcoff moved midyear to the University of Michigan. That’s a tough leap for any teenager, but he didn’t just survive—he contributed. In 18 NCAA games, he recorded 10 points, demonstrating his ability to handle the speed and physicality of the college game.

He also announced himself in style. In his very first game, played outdoors at Wrigley Field, Horcoff scored a goal and added an assist. That moment didn’t just say he belonged; it said he could rise to the occasion.

Scouts describe him as a big-bodied center who plays a responsible two-way game. He competes hard in the defensive zone, uses his reach effectively, and has the hockey IQ to make quick reads. His skating isn’t elite, but it continues to improve, and he has enough touch to contribute offensively. Long term, he projects as the kind of middle-six center who can win faceoffs, kill penalties, and play tough minutes against other teams’ top lines.

Why Horcoff Fits Pittsburgh’s Transition

The Penguins aren’t in the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin prime anymore. Those stars are nearing the twilight of their careers, and the franchise is quietly building toward its next chapter. That makes culture and reliability as important as raw talent.

Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Horcoff fits that mold perfectly. He doesn’t need to be the star of the next wave, but he can be part of its foundation. If Pittsburgh is trying to draft players who can be trusted in all situations, players who can maintain the team’s identity, then Horcoff is precisely the kind of pick that makes sense.

What Comes Next for Horcoff and the Penguins?

The most likely scenario is for Horcoff to return to Michigan for at least one more season. There, he’ll play a bigger role, continue to develop offensively, and add strength. That’s what he needs—no shortcuts, no rush.

Penguins fans shouldn’t expect him in Pittsburgh tomorrow. But they should pay attention. Because while Horcoff won’t dominate highlight reels, he has the tools to be the kind of player who helps win playoff games in the spring—the matchups, the penalty kills, the defensive zone faceoffs that don’t always make headlines but decide series.

William Horcoff is a player who brings size, smarts, and pedigree, but most importantly, he brings his own identity. He’s not in Pittsburgh to live off a name or repeat his dad’s story. He’s there to write his own.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]