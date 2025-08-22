Rossi and McDavid Extensions, Leafs on Marner, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Marco Rossi has reportedly signed a three-year bridge deal with the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid’s deal is getting closer in Edmonton. How big a role did Nick Suzuki play in getting Patrik Laine on the team, and how significant a role will he potentially play in keeping him in Montreal? Finally, William Nylander and Auston Matthews comment on the trade that sent Mitch Marner to Vegas.

Rossi Signs with the Wild

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Marco Rossi to a three-year, $15 million bridge contract, carrying a $5 million average annual value and a projected $6 million qualifying offer heading into unrestricted free agency. The deal follows weeks of speculation, with reports noting trade interest from the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken.

The deal seemingly puts the uncertainty of Rossi’s future to rest, but it allows the Wild to maintain cost control while keeping trade flexibility.

General manager Bill Guerin has been cautious about committing long-term to Rossi despite his high potential. It will be intriguing to see if trade rumors go away or if speculation continues to surround the forward. He was reportedly dissatisfied with his role last season, and if things don’t start well in 2025-26, this is the kind of deal that other teams might consider taking on.

McDavid Deal Right Around the Corner?

On Thursday’s edition of “Overdrive,” TSN’s Jason Strudwick believes that the Connor McDavid contract should get done rather quickly. Suggesting there is no way this extension lingers into the regular season, Strudwick expects McDavid to sign his extension before training camp.

He added, “They’ll wait for him to come back to Edmonton instead of doing it online in his kitchen. I think he’ll be here. They’ll have a big talk. Everyone will say how great it is, and he’ll say, ‘Okay, I’m here. We’re now focused on winning a Stanley Cup this year. Distractions done.'” (h/t Sporting News for the transcription)

Suzuki Has Say in Laine’s Future

The Montreal Canadiens’ acquisition of Patrik Laine was reportedly something the front office ran by captain Nick Suzuki before the deal was made. In a preview of The Rebuild: Behind The Scenes on Crave, it was revealed that GM Kent Hughes consulted Suzuki before finalizing the trade, wanting his captain’s opinion before such a big decision. Suzuki was an advocate for making the deal.

Montreal Canadiens Juraj Slafkovsky celebrates with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

In fact, it appears Suzuki has become quite close with Laine and has taken his success in Montreal personally. He’s been hanging out with Laine most of the summer, and the two are training together in Montreal. That could play a big role in Laine’s future, as there is trade talk and debate about a potential extension next summer.

Suzuki has also shaped other organizational decisions, such as keeping Juraj Slafkovsky in Montreal and telling the team not to make trades to sell off pieces at last season’s trade deadline.

If the season goes well for Laine, Suzuki might be the first person to talk to the organization about making an extension happen.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews reflected on Mitch Marner’s trade to Vegas when speaking to the media this week. He laughed off the fact that it was the first question anyone asked of him this summer, and said he wished Marner the best, calling him a great friend and teammate.

Matthews said the team will miss Marner, but they will move forward, focusing on new additions. There will be a close eye on Matthews’ season as he tries to adjust to life without his set-up man.

William Nylander dismissed claims that Marner planned to leave the Maple Leafs midseason, saying Marner remained focused on Toronto. While his eventual departure is tough, Nylander was happy to see Marner got to go to a team of his choosing.

