Maple Leafs & Matthews Remain Focused Without Marner

On Wednesday, prior to his appearance at Hockey Night in Brampton, Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain Auston Matthews spoke for the first time publicly regarding the departure of former teammate Mitch Marner who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this offseason.

While it seems there are no hard feelings amongst the former teammates, Matthews seems to understand the business side of the game and that Marner’s departure is just another chapter for his former winger.

Matthews Wishes Marner the Best

Above everything else, Matthews led with the fact that the Maple Leafs would miss the star forward.

“We’ll obviously miss him,” he said regarding Marner. “He’s a great friend, great teammate. That’s kind of the business side of it, that’s tough. But obviously wish him nothing but the best…we’ll just keep it moving.”

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews debuted alongside Marner during the 2016-17 season. The two helped a the Maple Leafs rebound from a tumultuous season and become a perennial playoff team again. While the success come playoff time hasn’t been there through their tenure together, the pair climbed franchise lists helping the team set franchise marks during their time as Maple Leafs.

Still, after all the regular season success, Marner departed for the Golden Knights this offseason in a sign-and-trade that saw him sign an eight-year deal worth $96 million – a move that turned Leafs Nation upside down.

For Matthews and the Maple Leafs, however, the changes made to the organization don’t change the ultimate goal – of finding a way to win come playoff time.

Matthews, Maple Leafs are Full Steam Ahead

As for Matthews and his approach to the upcoming season, the loss of a 100-point linemate hasn’t changed the way that Matthews is preparing for October’s season debut.

“Feeling good, a lot of changes, but feeling excited about the guys we brought in and obviously excited about the guys that we have,” said the second-year captain. “I know we have a great team and great group of guys in the locker room, so looking forward to getting started. Guys are going to have to take some steps, but I think that’s a good thing, a good problem to have, so really looking forward to it.”

Matthews is coming off a season in which he battled injuries finishing the season with the lowest goal total of his career, 33, and 78 points in 67 games. He, obviously, expects more from himself, but the expectation will be on other players like Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann and Max Domi to step up and help fill the void left by Marner.

Maple Leafs’ Approach is Focusing on Now

Matthews noted that while his approach to the season won’t change in terms of his preparation, the mentality of the Maple Leafs will have to be taking it one day at a time – which seems easier said than done. Still, with an 82-game regular season ahead of them, they can’t be looking too far ahead with the Atlantic Division slowly becoming one of the most competitive in hockey.

“With camp and everything, and obviously we’ve got a lot of changes like I said, but I don’t think the mindset really changes,” Matthews stated, closing out his answer. “Have to be focused, be willing to obviously do whatever it takes to win. Obviously a hard league to win in, and for us, it’s not getting too far ahead of ourselves, too.”

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) shoots and scores against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Maple Leafs are going to be in tough this season with teams like the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens taking steps towards contention in 2024-25. While the hole vacated by Marner this offseason is a big one, for now, it seems that Matthews is entering the new year with the right mindset – at least from what he’s saying.

Now, it’ll be time for the rest of the team to buy-in and, as Matthews put it, do whatever it takes to win. After all, there were frustrations when Sam Bennett took out Anthony Stolarz in the playoffs last season. But that was Bennett doing whatever it took to get his team the win – even if it meant teetering the line.

As Matthews stated, one day at a time and staying present is the only way the Maple Leafs will find extended success in 2025-26.