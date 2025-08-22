Every Blackhawks Player Invited to 2026 Olympic Orientation Camps

Hockey fans will be blessed with back-to-back years of international best-on-best hockey when the 2026 Winter Olympics arrive in February. The 4 Nations Face-Off this past February surpassed expectations, but the Olympics need little if any flowery words to increase the anticipation.

However, we’ve been teased with the initial six-man rosters released in June to remind us that the tournament is inching slowly closer. Then, earlier this month, Canada released the list of players invited to camp. Following suit, on Tuesday, the United States unveiled who will be attending its camp.

Related: Blackhawks Sign “Integral” Frank Nazar to Seven-Year Deal

While rosters are far from finalized, Chicago Blackhawks fans have something to hang their hats on as four players were named to his country’s roster or were invited to camp.

Canada

Connor Bedard notably didn’t make Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster. “Notably” is used not because he was snubbed, but because everyone agreed that he hadn’t earned it. That’s notable, as expectations surrounding him have always been stratospheric.

Plenty of criticism centered on Bedard last season, but he took it in stride. Of course, no matter how well you handle the criticism publicly, privately, it fuels your motivation. Combine that with not being selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and you know that he will be looking to silence critics and live up to the hype that’s accompanied him for years.

On not being at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Bedard said:

“You can kind of use this as a sort of motivation and keep going, keep working hard, keep trying to get better. That’s what I’m going to do.”

The camp is no guarantee of an Olympic roster spot. 42 players will be competing for 25 spots. That means 18 will be cut. Bedard hopes not to be one of them, but he needs an impressive showing between Aug. 26-28 to cement himself.

United States

It can’t be a coincidence that the two Blackhawks’ players invited to the United States’ Orientation camp thrived at the World Championship earlier this summer.

Frank Nazar

What a week Frank Nazar has had. On Tuesday, he received an invite to the United States’ Orientation camp. On Thursday, he signed a seven-year, $46.13 million contract to remain with the Blackhawks. Quite a summer after potting 26 points in 56 games last season.

tell a friend to tell a friend: Frank's staying in Chicago🔒 pic.twitter.com/JDg9irov4O — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 21, 2025

It’s difficult to predict Nazar’s chances of making the Olympic roster. At first, it seemed a long shot, but on further reflection, I could see him slotting in for players like Chris Kreider or Jack Hughes. The former, who might be slowing down with age, and the latter, who seemed like a non-factor during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Nazar certainly caught general manager Bill Guerin’s attention. He’ll have to convince him that he’s ready for the biggest international stage of hockey.

Alex Vlasic

Alex Vlasic is a sleeper invitee on this list because, unless you watch the Blackhawks consistently, you might be unaware of how solid the 24-year-old defenseman is.

Vlasic has 179 games under his belt at a young age, and he’s been a steady, consistent presence for a Blackhawks team that has struggled defensively for years. He may not “wow” you like Cale Makar, but he can play heavy minutes against the best.

Vlasic played all 82 games for the Blackhawks last season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Vlasic’s chances of making the roster are slimmer than Nazar’s, simply because the United States’ defense is loaded. I’m not sure who he boots from a spot, but his showing at the World Championship surely made his case much more compelling.

Germany

The only Blackhawk we know will be playing at the Olympics is Lukas Reichel. His NHL career to date has been a roller coaster, and I think most Blackhawks fans would agree we haven’t seen his best while conceding he hasn’t really had the opportunity.

Perhaps the Olympics can build confidence for Reichel as the World Championship did for Nazar and Vlasic. He will be playing alongside the likes of Leon Draisaitl. These international tournaments have a way of emblazoning the youngsters with the wisdom of the seasoned best.

Unfortunately, the tournament will be far into the regular season, so Reichel will need to find a spark sooner. But regardless, it will be good experience for the young forward looking to establish himself as a more consistent producer in the NHL.

Blackhawks Should Be Proud

There’s plenty to be excited about this season as the young core attempts to take the next step in this rebuild. If a player like Bedard or Nazar can squeeze his way on the roster, then the rebuild might receive a further shot in the arm with the experience and confidence they could gain.