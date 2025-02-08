Criticism Serves as Motivation for Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard

There never seems to be any shortage of controversy surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks. The latest is the national attention Connor Bedard has been receiving. Believe it or not, it’s not positive attention being given to the 2023 first overall draft pick. No, instead of being touted for contributing 22 points in the last 21 games, he’s being criticized for his lack of defensive responsibility.

Is this warranted; and how is Bedard responding to all this?

Bedard Criticism at the National Level

The Blackhawks faced the Florida Panthers on Feb. 1, and the game was televised on ABC and ESPN. Now, Chicago was drubbed by a score of 5-1 in this contest. It was an embarrassing loss for everyone on the Blackhawks. But Bedard is the new face of the franchise, and basically of the NHL these days, so he was singled out by Mark Messier for being “soft on the puck” on one of the Panther’s goals.

I’m not sure you want to take ice time away from the most offensively talented player on your team. But this was the argument.

Related – Donato’s 4 Points Help Blackhawks Beat Predators 6-2

On Wednesday night hockey on TNT (Feb. 5), the Blackhawks faced the Edmonton Oilers. The TNT crew decided to join the “pick on Bedard” party.

"That is pond hockey" 😳



Biz and Ace break down Connor Bedard's play and have a lot to say about it ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mOxknvydZD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 6, 2025

Well, at least these guys weren’t calling for Bedard to be benched like Messier was. But they were pointing out a lot of flaws, instead of focusing on all the good things this young player does. It sure seems like these analysts are putting a lot of focus on the negative aspects of a player that’s only in his second season in the league. Geez, people watching this who don’t see Bedard play very often (and we know with the CHSN TV debacle that’s a lot of people!) would think Bedard is just a lazy, washed up bum.

Which is obviously far from the truth.

Bedard’s Response to Criticism

While the entire Blackhawks’ fanbase was up in arms about this situation, Bedard himself took it completely in stride. But for those that cover the 19-year-old on a regular basis, this comes as no surprise.

Connor Bedard on the TNT panel’s commentary last night:



“I’m not watching broadcasts or anything. I’m playing hockey. Their job is to say what they see. I couldn’t really care less what people on the outside think of me. But I’m not going to be butthurt if someone says I made a… https://t.co/8DPOts04z1 — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 6, 2025

This kid has a good head on his shoulders! His parents brought him up right. Bedard acknowledged there’s good and bad in his game, and that he knows it. But he’s going to stay in his lane and play hockey, and not worry about the rest. Well done, Connor!

Pat Maroon on Bedard Criticism

Bedard’s teammate Pat Maroon weighed in on the situation on a podcast with former Blackhawks’ analyst Colby Cohen. He had some very insightful things to say about the role Bedard plays on the team. In my humble opinion, the veteran is spot-on in his assessment.

I believe the term used last night to describe Bedard’s night was pond hockey. Do you all agree with the recent criticism? I asked Pat Maroon for his thoughts this morning. #Blackhawks @DailyFaceoff | @JLazzy23



Presented by @bet365ca #NeverOrdinary #bet365 pic.twitter.com/HUx7EAVDnf — Colby Cohen (@ColbyCohen36) February 6, 2025

Remember when everyone was complaining that former head coach Luke Richardson had taken the magic away from Bedard? The young man was in a huge scoring slump, and quite dejected. As a matter of fact, this is arguably the main reason Richardson got fired, because he was supposedly stunting Bedard’s development.

But Richardson didn’t need to teach Bedard how to score goals and make plays. That was already there. Richardson was trying to teach Bedard how to be a better all-around player. His conservative approach was helping to serve that purpose.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard has received a lot of criticism lately regarding the defensive aspect of his game. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now all of a sudden Bedard is scoring again, and contributing to the offense. But he’s not being as defensively responsible, or hard on the puck. In short, he’s cheating a little. Because he’s trying to be the “play-maker” Maroon alludes to.

You can’t have it both ways, people!

Wait. Actually, that’s not true. You can have it both ways. Eventually. Bedard is going to figure out how to be better defensively. He’s going to realize when to stick handle to make a play. Or conversely, when to be more decisive and pass the puck to avoid a takeaway, and live to see another day.

Related – Landon Slaggert Can Fill Complementary Role on Blackhawks if Ryan Donato Is Traded

But it’s going to take time. Bedard is 19 and he’s in his sophomore season in the NHL. On a bad team and on his second head coach. Let’s all just relax and give the kid some time.

“He works his bag off…he wants to get better every single day.” (per Maroon)

Everything is going to be just fine, in time. Probably a whole lot better than fine.

Bedard Using Criticism as Fuel to Be Better

Meanwhile, Bedard is going about his business. Ever since he started this hockey thing as a young boy, he’s wanted to be one of the best. Sure, he publicly said he doesn’t listen to all the noise. And I’m sure to a certain extent that’s true. But it also can serve as a motivator for someone as determined as Bedard is.

The last handful of games, and especially now that Jason Dickinson is out (high ankle sprain), Bedard has been going up against the opponent’s job lines. Here’s head coach Anders Sorensen on the subject.

“We challenged Connor. He wanted the challenge. He wanted to play against those guys.”



—Anders Sorensen on Connor Bedard matching up against other teams’ top lines pic.twitter.com/881zSXZLFw — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) February 8, 2025

Bedard is taking on the challenge. It’s like he’s saying, “You want me to be better defensively? All right, let’s get to work on that! I’ll own this.” In a way, we can thank Mark Messier and P.K. Subban and Paul Bissonnette. They just added some fuel to the fire that is Bedard’s unwavering determination. At least Biz thinks so.

Connor Bedard will one day thank me in his Hockey Hall of Fame speech. Real friends don’t tell friends what they want to hear, they tell them what they need to hear. #Blackhawks — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) February 8, 2025

Bedard is considered a generational talent, which comes with a ton of pressure, including being criticized for his weaknesses despite his elite offensive talents. Unfortunately, this just comes with the territory. But the great ones simply take it in stride and use it as a motivator to get even better. In a way, this little episode has just proven that Bedard is indeed the player he’s touted to be. He has the natural talent, the determination to put in the hard work needed to improve, and the all-important mental mindset required to persevere.

Related – Blackhawks News & Rumors: Leveshunov, Jones, Slaggert, More

It’s an exciting time to be a Blackhawk’s fan! We all have a front row seat for Bedard’s continued evolution as his exceptional career unfolds.