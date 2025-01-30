Landon Slaggert Can Fill Complementary Role on Blackhawks if Ryan Donato Is Traded

Landon Slaggert is one of the few prospects who have recently made the season debut, as he was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs on Jan. 26 and played on Jan. 28 in a 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He played in 16 NHL games last season, coming from the University of Notre Dame, and was impressive. His season debut was even more impressive, and his development stood out in only 17 shifts. His potential also brings up an interesting parallel to another Blackhawks player, Ryan Donato.

Slaggert Will Get Significant Opportunity Before Trade Deadline

With the trade deadline approaching on March 7, it’s hard not to think about the players that may be leaving the Blackhawks. Taylor Hall was recently traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, signaling they are sellers. One of the players on the hot seat is Donato, considering he is second-best on the team in goals (15), third-best in points (29), and is on an expiring contract, making him a possible attractive acquisition for a contending team.

Slaggert was recalled to the Blackhawks, and head coach Anders Sorensen described it as “he’s earned this,” considering his success in Rockford this season (25 points in 39 games). It was assumed that Slaggert would get another NHL look at some point this season, and it could be a successful stretch for him. In one game, he had four shots on goal, one blocked shot, one hit, and one goal, and was a plus-2 in 11:33 minutes of ice time on the third line with Lukas Reichel and Nick Foligno. He also got 1:33 minutes of penalty kill time, two more seconds than defenseman Seth Jones, proving his ability immediately.

Landon Slaggert, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

During the Lightning game, I thought Slaggert’s game reminded me of Donato’s: a versatile, non-flashy, but effective forward who plays well with everyone. They can use him up and down the lineup and on special teams, and he has some feistiness. Slaggert could be one of the “Swiss army knife” players at the NHL level.

The comparison between the two players seems more significant because of the trade deadline. If the Blackhawks ultimately decide to part ways with Donato, they may be even more comfortable moving him if they see a player that could fill the void he would leave, and Slaggert carries similarities.

Akin Talking Points of Slaggert and Donato

Besides the on-ice component, I found it intriguing that players and coaches describe Slaggert and Donato in similar manners, too.

Connor Bedard on Donato In November

“Yeah, I think he just causes a lot of chaos out there with, you know, forechecking, being physical, and always using his feet.”

Bedard on Slaggert After Lightning Game

[He] brought a lot of energy. Obviously, it was great to see him put one in. But his whole game, he was buzzing around and making stuff happen, making them turn it over.’’

Sorensen on Slaggert Before Season Debut

“Well, I think his effort, his second effort, third effort is a big part of his game. It’s in his DNA. He’s always been that type of player. So he’s like a dog on a bone, and you know, he’s been producing down there [Rockford]. But you know, obviously defensively, to be reliable, and he’s really good on the PK (penalty kill), so we’ll utilize him there as well. But yeah, a lot of good attributes.”

Sorensen on Ryan Donato In December

“He’s like a dog on a bone constantly and it’s great. The work ethic part and the compete level has put him in those situations where he’s been able to score big goals or be part of big goals for us the last couple of games. That’s his trademark, right?”

You can say coaches and teammates always describe other players similarly, as they all use well-versed hockey cliches. However, I think it is still worth noting that Slaggert and Donato’s components of work ethic, the same “dog on a bone” trait, and making stuff happen are also recognized by those around them.

There’s still a possibility that Donato could remain with the Blackhawks. However, as the Blackhawks keep looking toward prospect development to build their roster, it’s worth mentioning players like Slaggert, who could establish roles like Donato’s in the future.

Slaggert still has a lot to prove. One game this season (17 career NHL games) isn’t enough to make any definitive statements on his ceiling, and he will have competition down the line. But what he has shown is enough to be intrigued.