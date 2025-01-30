Jets’ Parker Ford Set to Make NHL Debut Against Bruins

Parker Ford is set to make his NHL debut in the Winnipeg Jets’ contest against the Boston Bruins Thursday night (Jan. 30) in Boston.

Ford, a 24-year-old undrafted forward in his second professional season with the Manitoba Moose, has 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 36 games this season. Last season as a rookie with the Moose, he put up 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points in 72 games to finish sixth in team scoring.

Parker Ford is getting the call tonight 📞 pic.twitter.com/XXz1emuFBh — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 30, 2025

Morgan Barron’s week-to-week injury, which he suffered in the third period of Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens when he collided with the side boards after crushing Kirby Dach, opened the door for Ford’s callup. Ford skated in Barron’s place on the the fourth-line right wing in line rushes.

Ford, who hails from Wakefield, Rhode Island and played four seasons at Providence College prior to joining the Jets organization, will “have a bunch of family members and friends in attendance at TD Garden this evening,” Ken Wiebe reported.

The Jets, first in the Western Conference at 35-14-3, are gunning for their fifth-straight win.