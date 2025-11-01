Projected Lineups for Flames vs Predators –11/1/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (2-8-2) at PREDATORS (4-6-2)
3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN1, SN
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Morgan Frost
Joel Farabee — Yegor Sharangovich — Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Connor Zary
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (undisclosed)
Status report
Wolf could start after Cooley made 35 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Status report
Blankenburg replaced Wilsby, a defenseman, in a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.
