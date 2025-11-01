Projected Lineups for Flames vs Predators –11/1/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (2-8-2) at PREDATORS (4-6-2)

3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN1, SN

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Morgan Frost

Joel Farabee — Yegor Sharangovich — Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Connor Zary

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (undisclosed)

Status report

Wolf could start after Cooley made 35 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Status report

Blankenburg replaced Wilsby, a defenseman, in a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Latest for THW: