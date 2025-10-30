Projected Lineups for Predators vs Flyers –10/30/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (4-5-2) at FLYERS (5-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Status report
Wilsby is considered day to day. The defenseman left a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday during the second period because of injury. Blankenburg will replace him after being scratched the previous five games. … Svechkov will return to the lineup after being scratched the previous two games. He’ll play center with Haula moving to the wing and Jost, a forward, being scratched.
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning, Emil Andrae
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Status report
Ersson is considered day to day after the goalie “tweaked” something warming up for practice Wednesday, coach Rick Tocchet said. Kolosov will be called up from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League to back up Vladar. … Andrae will play after being recalled from the AHL on Tuesday. He’ll replace Zamula, a defenseman. … Dvorak skated briefly during an optional morning skate and will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday.
