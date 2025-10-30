Projected Lineups for Stars vs Lightning – 10/30/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (6-3-1) at LIGHTNING (4-4-2)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TruTV, TNT
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Tyler Seguin — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Adam Erne — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)
Status report
Centers Back and Duchene each is day to day and are on the Stars’ two-game road trip. … Hintz, a forward, did not travel and will miss his third straight game. … Dallas acquired forward Samu Tuomaala in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Christian Kyrou on Thursday; Tuomaala was assigned to Texas of the American Hockey League.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Curtis Douglas
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh
Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)
Status report
Crozier was a full participant in the Lightning morning skate Thursday and will return to the lineup over the next three games, coach Jon Cooper said; the defenseman will miss his seventh consecutive game.
