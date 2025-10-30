Projected Lineups for Stars vs Lightning – 10/30/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (6-3-1) at LIGHTNING (4-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TruTV, TNT



Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Tyler Seguin — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Adam Erne — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)

Status report

Centers Back and Duchene each is day to day and are on the Stars’ two-game road trip. … Hintz, a forward, did not travel and will miss his third straight game. … Dallas acquired forward Samu Tuomaala in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Christian Kyrou on Thursday; Tuomaala was assigned to Texas of the American Hockey League.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Curtis Douglas

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh

Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)

Status report

Crozier was a full participant in the Lightning morning skate Thursday and will return to the lineup over the next three games, coach Jon Cooper said; the defenseman will miss his seventh consecutive game.

