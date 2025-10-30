Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Hurricanes –10/30/25

The New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (4-4-1) at HURRICANES (6-3-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov –Tony DeAngelo

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Mathew Barzal, Adam Boqvist, Marshall Warren

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Barzal, a center, will not play after he arrived late for the Islanders morning skate Thursday; New York is expected to make a roster move before puck drop. … Warren, a defenseman, left the ice during the skate. … Romanov will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers – Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov

Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Bradly Nadeau

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker

Jalen Chatfield — Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly — Charles-Alexis Legault

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Domenick Fensore

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K’Andre Miller (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection)

Status report

Legault was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

