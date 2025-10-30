Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Hurricanes –10/30/25

The New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (4-4-1) at HURRICANES (6-3-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov –Tony DeAngelo
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Mathew Barzal, Adam Boqvist, Marshall Warren
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Barzal, a center, will not play after he arrived late for the Islanders morning skate Thursday; New York is expected to make a roster move before puck drop. … Warren, a defenseman, left the ice during the skate. … Romanov will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 29, 2025
- Bruins Start Slow, But Then Dominate the Islanders 5-2 at Home
- Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Bruins – 10/28/25
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers – Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov
Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Bradly Nadeau
Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
Jalen Chatfield — Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly — Charles-Alexis Legault
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Domenick Fensore
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K’Andre Miller (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection)
Status report
Legault was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Hurricanes Gameday Preview: Finishing October by Fishing for a Win Against the Islanders
- 4 Potential Trade Destinations for Flames’ Nazem Kadri
- NHL Morning Recap – October 29, 2025