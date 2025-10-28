Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Bruins – 10/28/25

The New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (4-3-1) AT BRUINS (4-7-0)
7:15 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Mayfield (maintenance) did not practice Monday but is expected to play. … Romanov participated in the morning skate in a regular jersey but will miss his fifth straight game.
Latest for THW:
- How Patrick Roy Is Transitioning the Islanders Into an Offensive Team
- Emil Heineman Emerging as the Steal of the Noah Dobson Trade for the Islanders
- NHL Morning Recap – October 26, 2025
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan — Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Jonathan Aspirot
Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)
Status report
Korpisalo is expected to start the second of a back-to-back after Swayman allowed seven goals on 23 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Bruins Stuck in Purgatory
- 3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Frustrating 7-2 Loss to Senators
- NHL Rumors: Zacha Interest, Schmaltz Contract, Plan for Woll