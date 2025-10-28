Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Bruins – 10/28/25

The New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (4-3-1) AT BRUINS (4-7-0)

7:15 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer — Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Mayfield (maintenance) did not practice Monday but is expected to play. … Romanov participated in the morning skate in a regular jersey but will miss his fifth straight game.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan — Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Jonathan Aspirot

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)

Status report

Korpisalo is expected to start the second of a back-to-back after Swayman allowed seven goals on 23 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

