NHL Rumors: Zacha Interest, Schmaltz Contract, Plan for Woll

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how much interest are the Boston Bruins getting in forward Pavel Zacha, and are the Vancouver Canucks the frontrunners? Meanwhile, how far apart are the Utah Mammoth and Nick Schmaltz on a contract extension? Finally, how will the Toronto Maple Leafs handle the on-ice return for goaltender Joseph Woll?

Canucks Level of Interest in Pavel Zacha

The Vancouver Canucks have been in discussions with the Boston Bruins about forward Pavel Zacha, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. These trade talks reportedly date back to the summer, and Friedman believes the Canucks are not on Zacha’s no-trade list.

Zacha has one year remaining on his contract, making him an attractive option for teams in need of a center. The Canucks certainly are. Bruins GM Don Sweeney is fielding calls on players like Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt. Zacha will have a few teams interested, but it’s unclear if the same clubs that were linked to him during the summer still see him as a fit. The Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens were mentioned as potential suitors, but Calgary’s struggles this season may have changed things.

Mammoth and Schmaltz Not Close on Contract

Elliotte Friedman discussed the contract talks between the Utah Mammoth and forward Nick Schmaltz on the 32 Thoughts podcast this week, noting that the two sides have a long way to go in negotiations.

Friedman noted, “I heard that, like, the two sides weren’t even close. He’s a UFA after this year, and I just heard that; however, things went there, they weren’t even close.”

Schmaltz is coming off a long-term deal, and he’s been red-hot to start the season. He sits near the top of the NHL standings in terms of total points. He’s an older player, and Friedman is reporting that the Mammoth are hesitant to give him a big deal for a longer term. They see him as a strong asset, but not at the level of someone like Logan Cooley or Dylan Guenther.

If Schmaltz wants to prove he’s worth the investment, Friedman added, “…there’s only one thing that Schmaltz can do, and that’s play.”

Maple Leafs to Take Their Time With Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcomed goaltender Joseph Woll back to full team practice this week after his personal leave. GM Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Monday, saying the team will take a day-to-day approach to get Woll game-ready. They aren’t rushing the goaltender back.

Noting that they want Woll to get reps and potentially some conditioning games with the Toronto Marlies, the GM said that Woll has stayed in shape. More importantly, his return is a boost to team morale, given his popularity in the locker room.

While a tentative date tied to his LTI expires on November 1, Treliving stressed that Woll will not be rushed and is unlikely to return by then. Anthony Stolarz is the projected starter on Tuesday, and head coach Craig Berube says William Nylander is a game-time decision. Says it’s unlikely Calle Jarnkrok (lower body) plays. If Nylander can’t play, Sammy Blais will make his Maple Leafs debut.