Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard Scores 50th NHL Goal

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ 20-year-old superstar Connor Bedard scored his 50th NHL goal on Oct. 28 against the Ottawa Senators (50-88-138 in 160 games). It was his second goal of the game and fifth goal of the 2025-26 season. Bedard now becomes the seventh franchise player to hit 50 goals before 21 years of age. He joins Eddie Olczyk, Jeremy Roenick, Jonathan Toews, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard and Patrick Kane in this milestone.

It’s quite the accomplishment for the young forward at the beginning of this 2025-26 campaign, after some struggles in his sophomore season.

Bedard’s Big NHL Start

Bedard was drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and signed his entry-level contract on July 17, 2023, which was fittingly his 18th birthday. He started with the rebuilding Blackhawks straight out of his draft year for the 2023-24 season. The young center hit the NHL by storm in his rookie campaign, compiling 22 goals, 39 assists and 61 points despite missing 14 games with a broken jaw. This led all NHL rookies in all three categories, and earned him the Calder Trophy for being the most proficient player in his first year of NHL competition.

In the 2024-25 season, all eyes were on Bedard to see how he would follow up his rookie campaign. But instead of taking that next step, he hit some speed bumps. Still on a rebuilding team and still without a lot of complementary support around him, the now 19-year-old struggled with his confidence. He was guilty of hanging onto the puck too long, passing instead of shooting, and just not keeping things simple. There were numerous games when Bedard didn’t even register a shot on goal.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

All that said, the young phenom ended the campaign tied with Tyler Bertuzzi for second place on the team in goals, with 23. Bedard’s 44 assists and 67 points also led the team. All of his total’s surpassed his previous season’s stats, albeit while playing in all 82 games (versus 68 games from the 2023-24 season). Nevertheless, first overall picks are held to the highest standard. Meaning everyone in the hockey world, Bedard included, probably expected more from him.

Dedication to His Craft

Bedard decided to forgo the World Championships in May so he could dedicate his entire offseason to his training. He spent the summer in his hometown of Vancouver working on his speed and overall explosiveness.

Connor Bedard can skate faster than I can move my phone. Training with Macklin Celebrini @KaivoHockey pic.twitter.com/EPsBOaHAln — Batman Collects (@CollectsBatman) August 17, 2025

It paid off; Bedard has looked faster and stronger this season, and the stats back it up as well. He’s also added a bit of grit and tenacity to his game. He’s on a mission to prove himself the generational talent he’s touted to be.

Bedard’s five goals currently leads the Blackhawks. His 10 points is tied with teammate and fellow cornerstone of the franchise Frank Nazar. Bedard is off to an excellent start to his third season in the league, with many more milestones to go.