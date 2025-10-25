Emil Heineman Emerging as the Steal of the Noah Dobson Trade for the Islanders

When the Islanders traded Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens in June 2025, many believed Montreal clearly got the better end of the deal. Dobson, just 25 years old, came off a 39-point (10 goals, 29 assists) season in 71 games, with over 23 minutes of ice time on average. But fast-forward to October, and New York’s return, especially forward Emil Heineman, looks like it might be the move that pays dividends.

From Exchanged Asset to Early Contributor

Heineman entered the 2025-26 season with modest expectations: in 2024-25 with Montreal, he totalled 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 62 games, averaged 11:24 of ice time, and posted a minus-6 rating. However, the narrative is shifting quickly. In the Islanders’ 7–2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 24, Heineman recorded his first career two-goal game and brought his season total to five goals in seven games. His current stat line shows five goals, one assist, and a plus-5 in seven games.

Emil Heineman, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That kind of production, nearly doubling his previous season’s per-game scoring rate in a new role, makes him a strong “win” for New York so far.

Why Heinenman Fits the Islanders’ Blueprint

The Islanders’ strategic shift under management has emphasized youth, value, and flexibility. Heineman checks multiple boxes:

Contract value : Heineman is signed for two years at approximately $1.1 million per season.

: Heineman is signed for two years at approximately $1.1 million per season. Role expansion : He is getting increased ice time and opportunity in New York versus his more modest deployment in Montreal.

: He is getting increased ice time and opportunity in New York versus his more modest deployment in Montreal. Production uptick : Moving from 0.29 points per game in 2024-25 (18 points in 62 games) to a more meaningful output in the early 2025-26 season is a promising sign.

: Moving from 0.29 points per game in 2024-25 (18 points in 62 games) to a more meaningful output in the early 2025-26 season is a promising sign. Timing & momentum: His breakout game came in a dominant win, adding depth to a young roster that is trying to build identity and momentum.

Evaluating the Trade: Why It Looks Like a Steal

Here are three reasons why the Islanders are looking like winners in this exchange:

Cap and roster flexibility

By moving Dobson, who was likely seeking a big extension (signed an eight-year, $76 million deal with Montreal), the Islanders freed significant cap space and picked up a forward they could develop or use as an asset. That kind of financial and structural freedom can pay dividends in building depth and making additional roster moves. Upside and diversification

Instead of re-investing in a hefty defensive contract, New York acquired Heineman plus two first-round picks (16th and 17th overall) in the 2025 Draft. Heineman’s early success enhances what was already a strong return. Risk mitigation

Dobson, while talented, presented long-term contract risk and salary cap implications. Heineman, on a cost-controlled deal and showing promise, provides value with significantly lower risk.

The Catch & What to Monitor

Of course, Heineman’s current level is early-season and small sample size, so caution is warranted:

Sustained production : Will his elevated goal pace hold? He has five goals and one assist in seven games, but maintaining such numbers over 82 games is challenging.

: Will his elevated goal pace hold? He has five goals and one assist in seven games, but maintaining such numbers over 82 games is challenging. Usage and role development : Will he be consistently deployed in top-six minutes, on the power play, and in high-leverage situations?

: Will he be consistently deployed in top-six minutes, on the power play, and in high-leverage situations? Advanced metrics: His underlying shot rates, possession numbers, and expected goals (xG) need to align with his production for sustainability.

Bottom Line

In short: yes—the Islanders appear to have won the trade.

Emil Heineman, once a modest forward with promise, is off to a stronger start in his new environment and already contributing in a meaningful way.

Related: Islanders’ Engvall Out For Season Due to Ankle Injury

Coupled with two first-round picks and freed-up cap space, New York didn’t just get a trade; they secured flexibility, value, and potential. If Heineman continues to produce at this level, the Islanders’ move will look even smarter, and the “steal” label will only become more justified.