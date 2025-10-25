Maple Leafs’ Trade Pitch Sending Robertson to Blue Jackets Declined

An interesting bit of news is surfacing out of Toronto as the dramatic narrative continues to surround forward Nicholas (Nick) Robertson. That is, the Maple Leafs tried to trade him this past offseason, offering him in a straight-up deal for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov.

The Maple Leafs reportedly explored a potential trade involving Robertson for Chinakhov over the summer, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. However, even though Chinakhov is reportedly unhappy and the Jackets are open to moving him, Columbus said no. Friedman noted the Leafs “pitched a move for Yegor Chinakhov, but that wasn’t to the Blue Jackets’ liking,” though he added the file remains open in Columbus.

Friedman also noted that the Leafs looked at recently traded forward Lukas Reichel in Chicago.

Wasn’t Just the Maple Leafs Looking at Chinakhov

While this failed trade could tell us a lot about the value of Robertson on the trade market right now, it’s important to note that NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that multiple clubs have inquired about Chinakhov. Among the list of teams kicking tires were Toronto, Detroit, Florida, Buffalo, and Calgary.

Still, the Blue Jackets have made it clear they are not simply looking to Chinakhov him for picks or an underwhelming return—they want a hockey trade that provides immediate value. The fact they don’t believe Roberston provides that is telling.

Robertson, 23, has been the subject of trade rumors for some time. He’s unhappy in Toronto because he can’t seem to find a stable role on the team. In fact, he requested a move from Toronto in summer 2024 and when the Leafs couldn’t find a deal they liked, they chose to sign him to a one-year extension.

He signed a one-year, $1.825 million contract this summer after electing arbitration and had appeared in all of the team’s games until Friday night, when he was made a healthy scratch.

Robertson’s value around the NHL is dropping like a stone. The Maple Leafs may have missed their window to move him for anything significant, meaning a decision on his future could involve keeping him and letting him go through arbitration again, or moving him just to move him.

Chinakhov Would Have Been a Nice Return For Toronto

Chinakhov, 24, was Columbus’ first-round pick (21st overall) in 2020 and has played 178 NHL games with the team over five seasons. In that time, he’s compiled 34 goals and 38 assists. His best campaign came last year when he tallied 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 53 games.

Unfortunately, a falling out between Chinakhov and head coach Dean Evason has left him feeling his future isn’t in Columbus. Scratched often during last season’s playoff push, he has appeared in just four games this season and is in the final year of his two-year, $2.1 million contract, with restricted free agency looming.

The potential swap could have moved a disgruntled Robertson out for a player looking for a fresh start and ready to seize an opportunity. There’s no guarantee that Chinakhov would have been a better fit for Toronto, but it would have been better than dumping Robertson for a fourth-round pick, which is all that Chicago got when moving Lukas Reichel.