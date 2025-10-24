Canucks Acquire Lukas Reichel From Blackhawks for 4th-Round Pick

The Chicago Blackhawks are giving 2020 first-round pick (17th overall) Lukas Reichel a change of scenery. He’ll be joining the injury riddled Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Reichel is coming off career highs across the board last season: eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points in 70 games. He averaged 11:55 of ice time per game on a Blackhawks team that finished with the second-worst record in the NHL. That usage has plummeted even further in a five-game sample this season, playing under 10 minutes each night.

With forwards Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Nils Höglander, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki out with injury, Vancouver needed a pick-me-up for its offense—Reichel could be exactly that. He’ll provide an intriguing presence to the team’s lineup, perhaps somewhere inside the top nine.

According to JFreshHockey’s model, Reichel is a strong zone entry and exit player with high-end speed, but creating chances and getting on the scoresheet has been a challenge. Again, though, he may revitalize his game in B.C. The 23-year-old forward had a three-point night against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 15, so the flashes have been there.

