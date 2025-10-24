NHL Rumors: Change of Hart, Canucks & Bruins, Action on Chinakhov

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks aren’t willing to give up a certain asset to acquire an upgrade at center. That said, is there a team out there that might be a fit for them on a player who isn’t in the top tier of NHL centers? Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are expected to convert Carter Hart‘s tryout into a contract, leaving them with a tough decision in goal. Action is picking up on Yegor Chinakhov, with at least four teams calling about the forward. Finally, the Calgary Flames are making trade calls, and a clause in Nazem Kadri‘s contract changes.

Carter Hart Getting a Contract In Vegas

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, “As we reported on October 16, expect the VGK to convert Carter Hart’s PTO to a standard player contract, believed to be 2 years with a cap hit of $2M.” This news should not come as a surprise, as the Golden Knights were always the frontrunners to sign Hart, and the PTO was just a formality to get to the actual signing.

Vegas faces a tough goalie decision. Akira Schmid is 4-0, filling in for the injured Adin Hill and helping the Golden Knights set the pace in the Pacific Division. Once Hill is healthy and Hart is eligible, will Vegas carry three goalies, make a move, or risk losing Schmid on waivers despite his stellar play?

Canucks Won’t Give Up a First-Round Pick

Elliotte Friedman writes in his recent 32 Thoughts column, “In their search for a centre, the Canucks have made it clear they don’t want to move their 2026 first. So far, they’ve held to that and we’ll see where things go.”

The Canucks badly need a center following the injury news to Filip Chytl, but they aren’t willing to sacrifice what could be a difference-maker in a strong draft to get what might amount to a player who doesn’t move the needle for them this season.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and NHL Network noted that Boston is an interesting potential fit for the Canucks. He reports that Casey Mittelstadt’s name is out there, and Pavel Zacha was a player they took calls on last season. He wonders if either player would appeal to Vancouver.

Robertson Trade Talk Continues, Chinakhov Action Heating Up

Friedman also notes, “Toronto is investigating options for Nick [Nicholas] Robertson. At some point in the summer, they pitched a move for Yegor Chinakhov, but that wasn’t to the Blue Jackets’ liking. That file remains open in Columbus, however. Same with Lukas Reichel in Chicago.”

Yegor Chinakhov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pierre LeBrun noted this week on TSN Insider Trading that more and more calls are coming in on Chinakhov. He notes, “Among the teams that we believe have checked in…the Maple Leafs, Detroit, Florida, Buffalo…for sure the Flames; the Jackets don’t wanna just dump this guy.”

Flames Making Trade Calls

LeBrun also noted that Calgary Flames’ GM Craig Conroy isn’t sitting on his hands and taking a losing season in stride. He is making calls and exploring the trade market, trying to find out what exactly is available. He knows the team needs scoring and some help if they want to dig themselves out of the early hole the team is in.

Friedman pointed out: “One thing about Nazem Kadri: his contract switched this year from a full no-move to a partial, 13-team no-trade.”