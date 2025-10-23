6 Players the Flames Could Move by the Trade Deadline

The Calgary Flames’ 2025-26 season has gotten off to about as poor a start as possible. They have lost seven straight games following a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night, and own a 1-6-1 record through their first eight games.

Though many felt the Flames may regress from what was a promising 2024-25 season, few, if any, saw things going this poorly, especially this early on. Despite it still being October, playoffs appear to be a long shot, and it may cause management to begin focusing on the future.

Part of that could involve some moves ahead of the trade deadline, as this team looks to continue adding draft picks and prospects to help build a contender down the road. With that being said, here are six players who could wind up being moved ahead of the trade deadline this season.

Rasmus Andersson

The one player on this Flames roster who feels certain to be moved is Rasmus Andersson. The 28-year-old was subjected to trade rumours all offseason, and though nothing came to fruition, it feels like only a matter of time before he heads out the door.

Andersson is in the final year of a six-year contract that carries a $4.55 million cap hit. He’s in line for a significant raise on his next deal, and it isn’t one that makes much sense for the Flames to give him given all the right-hand prospects they have on the back end.

Nazem Kadri

One player you have to wonder about if these struggles continue for much longer is Nazem Kadri. The Flames reportedly received trade calls on the star centre during the 2024-25 season, but elected not to move him given that they were in the hunt for a playoff spot. With that appearing very unlikely in 2025-26, you have to wonder if management reconsiders.

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Kadri currently has a full no-movement clause in his contract, so he has full control over his immediate future. That does change to a modified no-trade clause once the 2026-27 season rolls around, though it’s fair to question whether he would welcome a change in scenery in order to join a contender.

Blake Coleman

While a Kadri trade may be better suited for the offseason, another veteran who could be headed out the door this season is Blake Coleman. The 33-year-old, who is in his fifth season with the Flames, is signed through the 2026-27 season on a deal that carries a cap hit of $4.9 million.

Coleman is a very responsible two-way forward who can produce solid secondary offence. He’d be a great fit as a third-line forward on a Stanley Cup-contending team, and has a winning pedigree, having won two Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Joel Hanley

While the Flames are by no means shopping Joel Hanley, they may be open to moving him should the right offer present itself. The journeyman defenceman has carved out a solid role on the Flames’ back end since being claimed off waivers late in the 2023-24 season.

Despite having only played 254 games at the NHL level, Hanley has proven with the Flames that he can be relied on in an everyday role. He also carries a cap hit of just $1.75 million, making him an easy player to fit on the back end for any team looking to add some depth to its blue line.

Jake Bean

The Flames may not be in a rush to move on from Hanley, but they would likely welcome a Jake Bean trade for any sort of return. Part of that is due to him being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), but it also has to do with his struggles on the blue line since being signed ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Bean is a marginal NHL defenceman, but one who can be thrown into the lineup in low-leverage situations or in case of an injury. Teams are always looking to add depth on the blue line ahead of the playoffs, which may make them interested in adding Bean, who, like Hanley, commands just $1.75 million in salary.

Ryan Lomberg

Ryan Lomberg has become a fan favourite in Calgary, and is just as popular within the Flames dressing room. Whether they’d elect to trade such a popular teammate remains to be seen, though the fact that he too is a pending UFA may result in just that.

Ryan Lomberg, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Lomberg isn’t the type to provide much in terms of offence, but he is a buzzsaw on the fourth line and not only hits anything that moves, but is willing to drop the gloves at any time. He’s great for locker room morale, which may be enough for a contender or two to pitch an offer the Flames’ way.

Flames Won’t Be Adding

While it remains to be seen if the majority of players listed above will be moved, the one thing that is a near guarantee at this point is that the Flames won’t be buyers ahead of the deadline. Though management may have originally been inclined to add some scoring depth early on this season given their offensive struggles, it’s becoming quickly apparent that a short-term fix is not the answer.

The players in the dressing room are going to continue to battle hard in order to pick up wins, but the best thing for this franchise at this time could be a down season in order to land a high pick at the 2026 Draft. It’s a disappointing realization given how close they were to the playoffs a season ago, but this 2025-26 campaign seems to be a more real representation of where this team is at.