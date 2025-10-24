Golden Knights Convert Hart’s PTO to 2-Year Deal

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Vegas Golden Knights are expected to convert Carter Hart‘s professional tryout (PTO) to a two-year contract that carries an annual average value (AAV) of $2 million.

Hart has since reported to the Henderson Silver Knights of American Hockey League (AHL). He isn’t allowed to return to the NHL until Dec. 1 as per the NHL ruling.

Hart Returns to the NHL

Hart was one of five players acquitted from the 2018 Canadian World Junior team. When the Golden Knights agreed to a PTO with him last week, they released the following statement.

“Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization. The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward.”

.Hart, 27, hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2023-24 season, when he played for the Philadelphia Flyers. During that time, he posted a 12-9-3 record with a .906 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.80 goals-against average (GAA) in 26 games.