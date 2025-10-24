Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: First Trip Down The QEW

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight against their Atlantic Division opponent, the Buffalo Sabres. For many fans of both teams, they know this as a trip down the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW).

Related: NHL Morning Recap – October 24, 2025

Tonight’s game is going to be an interesting test for the Maple Leafs. They are coming off a game against the New Jersey Devils where they faced a ton of criticism. Both among the fan base and in the locker room. They were flat and looked disinterested, which will need to change because winning games early in the season is important. Especially against the opponents they’ve faced. They haven’t faced many playoff contenders from last season, but still don’t have a great record to show for it. So tonight, they start a back-to-back, home-and-home series against the Sabres, where they’ll need to come out with at least three points to change the perception of the team.

Maple Leafs News:

Now on to the recent news of the team. First up, the Maple Leafs have placed Joseph Woll on long-term injury reserve (LTIR). He is still away from the team due to a leave of absence, and with no timeline set for his return, the team has opted to clear his cap space, which allows them to use it if they want. The team has also placed Chris Tanev on injured reserve (IR). He left the game on Tuesday against the Devils after his head made contact with Dawson Mercer’s head. He went down in pain and now has been ruled out with an upper-body injury.

Anthony Stolarz, Austin Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander (The Hockey Writers)

As for Laughton, head coach Craig Berube said, “He’s trending really well… hopefully he’s back on the ice with us [full team] shortly.” The expectation is that he is going to return to the ice and will be back with the team soon. The Maple Leafs are also going to be without Morgan Rielly tonight, who is dealing with a minor injury. However, he shouldn’t be out of the lineup long, possibly returning as early as tomorrow night.

Related: 3 External Options the Maple Leafs Could Look at for Matthews’ Line

Easton Cowan, who Berube said needed a “reset,” is returning to the lineup tonight, and Nicholas Robertson will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The Maple Leafs will dress Philippe Myers and recent call-up Dakota Mermis in the place of the injured Rielly and Tanev. That puts them down to just four of their regular six defensemen.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 3-3-1

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 2 G, 11 A, 13 P John Tavares – 4 G, 5 A, 9 P Matthew Knies – 2 G, 6 A, 7 P Auston Matthews – 4 G, 2 A, 6 P Morgan Rielly – 2 G, 4 A, 6 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 2-3-1, 3.01 GAA, .894 SV% Cayden Primeau – 1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .867 SV%

Buffalo Sabres

Season Record: 3-4-0

Jack Quinn – 3 G, 3 A, 6 P Josh Doan – 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Zach Benson – 0 G, 6 A, 6 P Jason Zucker – 4 G, 1 A, 5 P Alex Tuch – 2 G, 3 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Alex Lyon – 2-4-0, 2.55 GAA, .924 SV% Colten Ellis – 1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .935 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Bobby McMann — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Matias Maccelli

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan

Steven Lorentz — Max Domi — Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers

Dakota Mermis — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Sammy Blais, Joseph Woll

Injured: Morgan Rielly (undisclosed); Scott Laughton (lower body)

Sabres Projected Lineup

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker — Noah Ostlund — Jack Quinn

Peyton Krebs — Tyson Kozak — Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson — Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Mason Geertsen

Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm, at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The game can be watched on SN, TVAS.

As always, in my game day previews, I will give my prediction for the score of tonight’s game. I have the Maple Leafs beating the Sabres 3-2 in overtime, with Nylander finally scoring on a goalie and his goal coming in OT to win the game.