Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Blue Jackets –10/24/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard

Hendrix Lapierre — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Sundin, a defenseman, did not make the trip; Chisholm will replace him in the lineup.

Latest for THW:

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro — Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Miles Wood (eye)

Status report

Gudbranson goes in Christiansen, a defenseman, after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. … Fabbro moves to the left side on the third pair to accommodate the change.

Latest for THW: