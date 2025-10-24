Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Blue Jackets –10/24/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (5-2-0) at BLUE JACKETS (3-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard
Hendrix Lapierre — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Sundin, a defenseman, did not make the trip; Chisholm will replace him in the lineup.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro — Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen
Injured: Miles Wood (eye)
Status report
Gudbranson goes in Christiansen, a defenseman, after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. … Fabbro moves to the left side on the third pair to accommodate the change.
