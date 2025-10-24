Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Blue Jackets –10/24/25

by

The Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (5-2-0) at BLUE JACKETS (3-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard
Hendrix Lapierre — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Sundin, a defenseman, did not make the trip; Chisholm will replace him in the lineup.

Latest for THW:

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro — Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Miles Wood (eye)

Status report

Gudbranson goes in Christiansen, a defenseman, after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. … Fabbro moves to the left side on the third pair to accommodate the change.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner