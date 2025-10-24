Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Devils –10/24/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (1-4-2) at DEVILS (6-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Jeff Skinner — Alexander Wennberg — William Eklund

Collin Graf — Philipp Kurashev — Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Misa

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Askarov will start after Nedeljkovic made 23 saves in a 6-5 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Misa will not play on what Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said was “a planned development day.” … Leddy, a defenseman, will not play Friday or at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, and will be re-evaluated upon returning to San Jose. … Klingberg, a defenseman, could return against the Wild.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown

Stefan Noesen — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)

Status report

Allen will make his fourth start in five games. … Glass, a forward, will miss some time, according to New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe, who said: “We’re not quite sure (of timetable) but it’s not a day-to-day situation. We’re hoping it’s no more than a couple of weeks.” … Markstrom participated in the Devils morning skate skate on Friday and is close to a return.

Latest for THW: