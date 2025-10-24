Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Devils –10/24/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (1-4-2) at DEVILS (6-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Jeff Skinner — Alexander Wennberg — William Eklund
Collin Graf — Philipp Kurashev — Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Michael Misa
Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
Askarov will start after Nedeljkovic made 23 saves in a 6-5 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Misa will not play on what Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said was “a planned development day.” … Leddy, a defenseman, will not play Friday or at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, and will be re-evaluated upon returning to San Jose. … Klingberg, a defenseman, could return against the Wild.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown
Stefan Noesen — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)
Status report
Allen will make his fourth start in five games. … Glass, a forward, will miss some time, according to New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe, who said: “We’re not quite sure (of timetable) but it’s not a day-to-day situation. We’re hoping it’s no more than a couple of weeks.” … Markstrom participated in the Devils morning skate skate on Friday and is close to a return.
