Sharks’ Celebrini & Misa Make NHL History in Win Over Rangers

While there has been a ton of talk recently about the San Jose Sharks’ previous winless record, there is a new narrative for at least one day following their first victory of the 2025-26 season, a 6-5 overtime win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

Macklin Celebrini, 19, notched a hat trick as part of a five-point performance in the Big Apple. Teammate Michael Misa, 18, added an assist in the game to create a unique NHL milestone. The pair of teens factored into all six San Jose goals, marking the first time in NHL history that a team scored six-plus goals with a teenager involved in each one. Let’s take a deeper look at this impressive feat from the San Jose youngsters last night.

Michael Misa’s Opened Scoring in New York

Celebrini wasn’t the young Sharks star who helped San Jose start the scoring early in New York. That honor went to Adam Gaudette at 1:58 of the opening frame after the Sharks worked the puck around the offensive zone before Misa spotted Gaudette all alone to the left of Igor Shesterkin for the tap-in goal for a 1-0 San Jose lead. In his first four NHL contests, Misa has two points on a pair of assists, but the center is still seeking his first career professional goal.

Macklin Celebrini’s 5-Point Night

The NHL’s top overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Celebrini has not had any problems scoring in the NHL over his first two seasons, and last night could be the start of something special for the Sharks forward. The teenager scored or assisted on all five of the remaining San Jose goals on Thursday, including Will Smith’s game-winning overtime goal in the 3-on-3 session. He already has 11 points (five goals and six assists) in seven games for the Sharks this season, a solid follow-up to his 63 points in 70 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With his three-goal performance last night, Celebrini becomes the fifth No. 1 pick in NHL history to record multiple hat tricks as a teenager. He joins Owen Nolan (2) as the only other San Jose forward to accomplish the feat, alongside NHL legends like Dale Hawerchuk (5), Eric Lindros (2), and Wendel Clark (2). Celebrini is just the third NHL player in the past 32 years with multiple hat tricks as a teenager, alongside Patrick Laine (4) and Peter Mueller (2).

With his five-point outing last night, Celelbrini is only the fourth teenager with multiple five-point efforts in the NHL, joining Wayne Gretzky (5), Hawerchuk (2), and Bryan Trottier (2).

Celebrini & Will Smith in Elite Group with 4-Point Nights

Following his go-ahead goal in the third period and game-winner in the overtime session, Smith, 20, finished with two goals and two assists on Thursday evening. Alongside Celebrini’s five-point effort, the pair of young Sharks joins Gretzky and some of his Edmonton Oilers teammates in the history books.

WILL SMITH 🔥



He gives the @SanJoseSharks their first win of the season in @Energizer OT! pic.twitter.com/RRcy2KMq2e — NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2025

Celebrini and Smith became only the third set of teammates in NHL history to record multiple four-point nights before their 21st birthday. They join Gretzky/Jari Kurri (three times) and Gretzky/Mark Messier (twice) as the only NHL teens to accomplish that impressive scoring accomplishment.

Sharks Return to Action Tonight in New Jersey

Following their 6-5 OT victory over the Rangers, the Sharks hit the ice again less than 24 hours after that electric finish. Tonight, the Sharks seek their second win of the early NHL season when they make the short trip to visit the New Jersey Devils (6-1-0) for a 7 p.m. puck drop at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils are 3-0-0 at home this season and enter the matchup with a six-game win streak following a season-opening loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 11.