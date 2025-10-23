4 Takeaways From the Penguins’ 5-3 Win Over the Panthers

The Pittsburgh Penguins earned a hard-fought 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, powered by a vintage performance from their captain, Sidney Crosby. With the win, the Penguins extended their win streak and continued to prove that their mix of veteran leadership and new energy can carry them through competitive matchups.

Sidney Crosby Still Sets the Standard

Crosby continues to prove that time hasn’t dulled his ability to dominate a game. The Penguins’ captain recorded a three-point night, including his fourth straight game with a goal, and was the driving force behind nearly every key offensive play.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“Sid was phenomenal tonight,” head coach Dan Muse said postgame. “He controlled the tempo, won critical faceoffs, and made the players around him better — exactly what you expect from your leader.”

Crosby opened the scoring midway through the first period on the power play, pouncing on a rebound created by Bryan Rust’s relentless forecheck. From there, he added two assists, including a pinpoint setup to Rickard Rakell for the insurance goal late in the third period.

It wasn’t just the points that made his night special — it was his poise. Whenever Florida threatened, Crosby responded with composure and creativity. His leadership set the tone early and never wavered, which is exactly what the Penguins need if they’re going to stay consistent through the season.

Goaltending and Defense Held Strong

While the spotlight naturally gravitates toward Crosby’s offensive brilliance, this win also showcased Pittsburgh’s defensive structure and Tristan Jarry’s calm between the pipes. Jarry turned aside 34 of 37 shots, making timely saves when the Panthers pushed late.

“He gave us exactly what we needed tonight,” said Muse. “Even when they made their run in the third, he stayed calm. That kind of confidence spreads to the whole bench.”

The Penguins’ blue line, anchored by Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson, minimized rebounds and second chances — an area they’ve focused on improving since last season. Despite allowing a pair of third-period goals, they maintained their shape and didn’t let Florida’s stars take over.

The penalty kill also deserves credit, particularly in the second period when the Panthers’ power play generated several high-danger chances. The defensive group blocked shots, cleared lanes, and protected the front of the net effectively.

Good teams win on offense. Great ones win through structure — and the Penguins showed flashes of that greatness last night.

Depth Scoring Continues to Shine

One of the most promising signs for Pittsburgh is that the scoring continues to come from throughout the lineup. Beyond Crosby’s heroics, players like Rakell, Rust, and Connor Dewar chipped in crucial contributions. Rakell’s second-period tally, created off a quick zone entry from Evgeni Malkin, gave the Penguins breathing room at a pivotal point in the game.

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Penguins’ power play, which struggled early in the season, clicked last night. Crisp puck movement and better shot selection led to two key goals, including the dagger that came off a Crosby one-timer late in the third. Meanwhile, the fourth line provided energy and puck retrievals that helped tilt the ice at even strength.

This kind of balanced attack is something Pittsburgh has been searching for over the past few seasons. When depth players contribute consistently, it eases the burden on the stars and gives the team more ways to win.

Composure Under Pressure

The third period tested the Penguins’ resilience. Florida cut the lead to one goal twice, showing no signs of going quietly. Yet every time momentum shifted, Pittsburgh answered. Dewar’s goal midway through the final frame — a lucky deflection off a Florida stick — was the kind of bounce you earn by working hard. Moments later, the Penguins’ power play struck again to seal the game.

Even in the final minute, with the Panthers’ net empty and pressure mounting, the Penguins didn’t panic. They cleared pucks efficiently, stayed disciplined, and trusted their goaltender. This calmness under pressure is what separates good teams from great ones. Crosby’s line in particular excelled in those moments. The captain won key draws and managed the puck smartly, eating valuable seconds off the clock and frustrating the Panthers’ push. The bench stayed engaged and organized — no scrambling, no chaos.

That late-game maturity speaks to the team’s evolution under Muse’s guidance. They’ve been through tight battles before, and they’re beginning to rediscover the confidence that defined their championship years.

Vintage Penguins

This win had everything Penguins fans could ask for — leadership, depth scoring, defensive structure, and composure. Crosby’s brilliance continues to drive the team, but it’s the supporting cast and team-wide commitment that are turning these performances into wins.

As the season progresses, maintaining this balance will be key. If the Penguins can combine their veteran core’s poise with the depth and energy of their younger players, they’ll remain a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins are showing that, even in 2025, the old guard still has something left to prove — and they’re bringing the next wave along with them.