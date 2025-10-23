4 Takeaways From the Jets’ 3-0 Loss to the Kraken

The Winnipeg Jets’ five-game win streak came to an end Thursday night in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Seattle Kraken. Despite controlling stretches of play, the Jets couldn’t solve Joey Daccord, who stopped all 32 shots. Here are four takeaways from the defeat.

Offensive Rhythm Vanished at the Wrong Time

The Jets’ offence, one of their biggest strengths early this season, couldn’t find its rhythm. Winnipeg generated zone time but lacked the inside presence to challenge Daccord. Too often, plays stayed to the perimeter, allowing Seattle’s defence to keep sightlines clear.

Even Winnipeg’s top guns — Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabriel Vilardi — were limited to low-danger looks. Daccord was sharp, but the Jets didn’t make life hard enough for him. Winnipeg went 0-for-3 on the power play, missing a prime chance to swing momentum. Coach Scott Arniel said post-game: “We had our shifts, we were in their end, but we didn’t finish. You can’t just stay on the outside when you’re playing a tight-checking team.”

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers watch the play (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

The game served as a reminder that against structured teams like Seattle, shot quantity isn’t enough. The Jets had volume but no finish. Their offence must find ways to create chaos around the crease, with deflections and second-chance opportunities that Daccord never faced.

Hellebuyck Gave Them a Chance – Again

Connor Hellebuyck once again gave Winnipeg a chance to win, but he was left without support. He stopped 25 of 26 shots before being pulled late for an extra attacker, with both of Seattle’s final goals coming into the empty net. Hellebuyck’s rebound control and lateral movement kept the Jets within striking distance for most of the night. The lone goal against him came off a rebound he had little chance to corral, when Shane Wright’s shot created traffic in front and Jaden Schwartz buried the loose puck.

As Arniel put it: “Connor gave us a chance. But the team needs to help by creating those tougher chances and making him work harder.” Arniel in short: Hellebuyck deserves credit, but without enough offence the fragile margin slipped away.

For all of Winnipeg’s offensive struggles, Hellebuyck’s calm play prevented the game from slipping away earlier. Nights like this underline how vital he remains — not only for his saves, but for his ability to steady the team’s confidence even when goals aren’t coming.

Seattle’s Structure Exposed Winnipeg’s Weaknesses

Seattle entered the game desperate for a win after dropping two straight, and they executed a perfect road formula. The Kraken collapsed tightly around Daccord, forcing the Jets to the outside and clogging shooting lanes. The Kraken’s back end, anchored by Jamie Oleksiak and Adam Larsson, limited Winnipeg’s second chances. Seattle’s forwards supported low in the defensive zone, cutting off cross-ice passes that the Jets typically use to open up lanes for their snipers.

From a coaching standpoint, this loss will serve as valuable film. Arniel’s group will need to learn how to adjust against teams that play patient, defensive hockey. Generating layers of attack — screens, rebounds, and quick slot passes — will be key as the schedule stiffens.

The Jets Need to Reclaim Their Identity

After a five-game win streak, a loss like this tests identity. During their streak, Winnipeg succeeded because of relentless forechecking, cohesive puck support, and balanced scoring across all four lines. Against Seattle, those qualities faded.

Luke Schenn, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

The bottom six, which had been one of the team’s bright spots, struggled to maintain possession and create energy shifts. The Morgan Barron line, typically known for tilting the ice in Winnipeg’s favour, spent more time defending than dictating pace.

Arniel has emphasized accountability and structure, and he’ll likely view this loss as a necessary reset. The Jets have shown they can dominate when playing fast and direct. Thursday night’s performance, however, reflected a lack of urgency — a trap they can’t afford if they want to contend in the Central Division.

Looking Ahead

Every team faces reality checks, and for Winnipeg, this was one. They ran into a red-hot goaltender, but the effort didn’t match the consistency of their recent wins. The good news? It’s early, and one loss doesn’t erase the strong foundation they’ve built.

With a record of 5-2-0, the Jets remain among the Western Conference’s better teams. Still, Thursday’s shutout offered a clear message: to stay competitive, they must generate offence through effort, not just talent. The Jets will have to bring a heavier net-front presence, sustain pressure through longer shifts, and rely less on individual skill to break through defensive systems.

Meanwhile, Seattle deserves credit. The Kraken executed perfectly — patient, opportunistic, and defensively airtight. Schwartz’s two-goal performance and Daccord’s composure gave them exactly the blueprint they needed to bounce back from a rough stretch.

For Winnipeg, the loss offers lessons more valuable than the scoreline suggests. The team’s maturity will be tested in how they respond — whether they treat this as a stumble or a standard to rise above.

The Jets’ next game will be a chance to reclaim their attacking tempo, reassert their forecheck, and remind the league that one off-night doesn’t define their potential. But if Thursday’s game revealed anything, it’s that their margin for error narrows against structured, playoff-caliber teams like Seattle.