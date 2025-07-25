How the New Jersey Devils Past Decade of Draft Picks Re-Shaped the Team

For much of the 2010s, the New Jersey Devils were defined by mediocrity and missed opportunities. After an unexpected run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2012, the franchise entered a period of rebuilding marked by roster turnover, coaching changes, and overall challenges on both the front and back ends. Through the tumultuous years, the Devils stockpiled their draft picks and made numerous selections that would eventually reshape their identity as a top-contending team in the NHL.

The Devils now boast one of the most talented young cores in the NHL. They are a team that not only made it back to the playoffs but looks poised to contend for years, and these star draft picks over the past decade have lifted the team back into relevance and have made them competitors for the incoming 2025-26 season.

Jesper Bratt

Jesper Bratt may be one of the NHL’s most underrated wingers. Selected 162nd overall in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entrry Draft, the Stockholm native has become an integral piece of the Devils’ rebuild and one of their most valuable contributors. Seen by many as a long-term project (if he even made the NHL at all), Bratt exceeded expectations, forcing himself into conversations immediately. He made the Devils’ opening night roster in 2017 at just 19 years old, the lowest drafted teenager to play in the NHL since 1995-96, and scored in his professional debut. In his rookie season, Bratt recorded 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) and jumped up to the first line alongside Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall. Over time, he evolved from a raw but skilled forward into one of the league’s most consistent and creative playmakers.

By the 2021-22 season, Bratt cemented himself as a top-line winger, routinely producing at or near a point-per-game pace. His edgework, vision, and ability to create off the rush have made him into a dangerous opponent. In his last two seasons with the Devils, Bratt has pushed over 80 points in a single season, has become the leading producer in assists, and is the active points leader in franchise history with 447 just behind Devils legend Scott Gomez.

In addition to his individual talent, his playmaking style has been a perfect complement to Jack Hughes. Together, they’ve formed one of the most dynamic duos in the Eastern Conference, notably known as PB & J, as Hughes dubbed it in 2023. Their on-ice chemistry is unmatched, and the two of them combined for 158 points last season

Bratt has been crucial to the development of the young Devils’ core, and his low-key demeanor and professionalism on and off the ice have made him a respected and loved figure for his teammates, coaches, and fans. He is a quiet cornerstone who has changed the culture for the organization and is one of the best value picks of the last decade in the NHL.

Nico Hischier

When the New Jersey Devils won the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery, they found themselves in uncharted territory: holding the first-overall pick for the first time in franchise history. With the pick, they selected Nico Hischier, the highest-drafted Swiss-born player in NHL history. In his rookie season, he finished with 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) and asserted himself as a dominant two-way center.

Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils reacts after scoring a goal during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

In 2021, Hischier was appointed captain at just 22 years old. He quickly became the emotional and tactical backbone of the team, and his performance surged after the league wide pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2022-23 season, he reached an all-time high, finishing with 80 points (31 goals, 49 assists) and a plus-33 rating. Hischier is the active leader in goals scored and power-play goals for the franchise and has truly been instrumental in the development of the young group. His calm demeanor, defensive responsibility, and relentless work ethic set the tone for a young locker room that needed direction. He leads less with flash, and more with resolve, diving to block shots, anchoring the penalty kill, and shutting down top opposition lines night after night. He sits in second for faceoff wins in the NHL, just behind Sidney Crosby, winning 55.5% per cent of his draws.

Hischier’s two-way style helped shape the identity of the new Devils era: a team built not just on skill, but on structure, speed, and discipline. As younger stars emerged, Hischier provided the perfect balance of a solid center capable of both play-driving and defensive insurance, eventually establishing himself as a Selke Trophy finalist for his elite two-way game. His leadership was instrumental during the Devils’ return to the playoffs in 2023 and 2025, where he logged significant minutes and proved he could perform on the game’s biggest stage. Hischier isn’t just the first first-overall pick in Devils history: he’s the one who stabilized the franchise during its darkest hours and now leads it into its most promising era.

Jack Hughes

After securing the first-overall pick in 2017, the Devils hit a stroke of luck again in 2019 when they again won the NHL Draft Lottery for the top pick. With that selection, they picked Jack Hughes, the new face of the franchise.

Following a slower start to his rookie season, with just 21 points in 61 games, Hughes continued to grow in size and stature, closely working on his development. By 2022-23, he had exploded into the superstar he is today. In the 2022-23 season, Hughes broke Patrik Elias’ longstanding single-season franchise record, putting up a 99-point campaign. His game matured; he was faster, more confident, and overall more dominant. His skating abilities and puck control make him dangerous on the top line, and his ability to set up offensive plays is unmatched.

Hughes’ emergence marked a shift in how the Devils were perceived, both internally and around the league. The Devils were suddenly known for their speed and skill offensively, and Hughes was at the center of that shift. By 2023-24, Hughes was not only a regular on highlight reels and All-Star rosters, but he began to make a case for himself as a top player across the entire NHL. He is a franchise cornerstone and one of the league’s most dynamic centers. His presence has made New Jersey into a top offensive powerhouse.

Dawson Mercer

The Devils selected Dawson Mercer 18th overall in the 2020 Draft, and he immediately made an impact on the team. In his rookie season, Mercer played all 82 games and posted 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists), showcasing his consistency and durability. He continued to grow in his second season, putting up 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) and helping the Devils make the playoffs for the first time in years.

Mercer is often overlooked but has proven to be a valuable asset to New Jersey. His strong work ethic resulted in 328-straight games played, the sixth most in the league and the longest in Devils history, and his presence as a bottom six forward gave the Devils added scoring depth. Mercer is a highly versatile player; he has been used at both wing and center, constantly rotating to fill various roles. Although he struggled for stretches last season, Mercer is still one of the more durable and reliable players in the league and has massively contributed to New Jersey’s rebuilding years.

He has proven himself to be a vital part of the team’s glue, bringing effort, reliability, and accountability to every game. Mercer provides the necessary structure and effort that elevates the entire roster, while producing offensively at a young age.

Luke Hughes

One Hughes wasn’t enough for the New Jersey Devils. In 2021, the Devils selected Luke Hughes, Jack’s younger brother, as the fourth-overall pick right out of the University of Michigan, where he dominated defensively by posting 42 points as a blueliner in the NCAA.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After signing with the Devils in April 2023, Luke Hughes made his NHL debut in the final few games of the regular season, and right away, he made an impact. His composure, poise with the puck and skating ability stood out in his two games played. In his second-career game, he scored the overtime game-winning goal against the Washington Capitals, weaving through the defense for a beautiful wrap-around finish. His effortless skating ability makes him one of the best in the NHL: he is fluid, agile and powerful in transition. Hughes’s ability to escape forecheckers, activate off the rush, and join the offensive play gives the Devils a dynamic element from the back end they’ve desperately needed. He excels in puck retrievals and is consistently effective in transition. His mobility allows the Devils to play fast, control possession and stretch opponents in new ways. In his first two full seasons in Jersey, Hughes put up a combined 91 points, an elite number for a defenseman.

While he’s still young and has room to grow defensively in terms of physicality and zone coverage, Hughes’ hockey IQ is unparalleled, and fans are eagerly awaiting his contract extension to lock him in for the next several years. In the 2025-26 season, he is trending in the direction towards a 50-plus point campaign, and the 21-year-old is already one of the most impactful young blueliners in the league.

Šimon Nemec

The Devils selected Šimon Nemec second overall in the 2022 Draft, adding a young right-shot defenseman with top-pairing potential to their backend group. The Slovakian blueliner has steadily emerged as one of the most poised young defensemen in the league and looks to be a long-term anchor of New Jersey’s defensive core.

Nemec plays a mature game, showcasing quality decision-making, clean zone exits, and polished puck movement. His potential is high, and it continues to grow in the years to come. Nemec’s ability to move the puck and defend in transition allows New Jersey to play fast and aggressively without compromising structure. He complements offensive-minded partners (like Luke Hughes or Dougie Hamilton) and is starting to assert himself more confidently. Nemec spent his first season with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League (AHL). He worked his way to being consistently reliable on the backend, where the Devils recalled him to fill a gap in their defensive pairings. In the 2024 playoffs, Nemec had one of the best games in his professional career, scoring the double overtime game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes and averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time.

With one of the Devils’ key defenders, Jonathan Kovacevic, out on injured reserve, Nemec will likely be given a consistent spot on the back end in the 2025-26 season, allowing him to continue improving his game. Nemec represents long-term stability for the Devils. He’s the kind of defenseman every contending team needs: reliable in all situations, trusted in crunch time, and capable of playing against the league’s best. As he continues to mature and grow into his role, Nemec is a key player in the Devils’ future.

The New Jersey Devils didn’t take the easy route. They committed to a patient rebuild, focused on developing culture, character, and team chemistry. With a roster built around homegrown talent—from the Hughes brothers to Hischier Jesper Bratt, along with rising stars like Mercer and Nemec—the Devils aren’t just back in the playoff mix; they’re built to compete for years to come.



