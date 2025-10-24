NHL Morning Recap – October 24, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the 12 games that were played on Oct. 23, 2025. Which includes a retro game between the Hartford Whalers and Quebec Nordiques. The San Jose Sharks visit the New York Rangers on Broadway and an all-Canadians matchup between Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers and Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens.

All that and more in latest edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Blackhawks 3 at Lightning 2

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks hand the Lightning their sixth loss on the season.

Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 10:41 – Frank Nazar (4) from Tyler Bertuzzi (4), Teuvo Teravainen (6)

P2 10:16 – Ryan Donato (4) from Lukas Reichel (2)

P3 19:06 – Donato (5) from Nazar (5), Teravainen (7)

Lightning Goal Summary:

P2 6:57 – Jake Guentzel (2) from Ryan McDonagh (2), Nikita Kucherov (2)

P2 19:18 – McDonagh (3) from Kucherov (3), Brayden Point (4)

P enguins 5 at Panthers 3

Sidney Crosby led the way with two goals and an assist as the Penguins powered past Florida in a high-paced game.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby celebrates with defenseman Erik Karlsson after scoring against the Florida Panthers (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 6:24 – Sidney Crosby (5) (Power Play) from Bryan Rust (3), Evgeni Malkin (9)

P2 6:36 – Rickard Rakell (3) from Erik Karlsson (4), Crosby (5)

P2 15:24 – Brayden Kindel (2) from Tommy Novak (2)

P3 4:49 – Connor Dewar (3) from Karlsson (5)

P3 11:49 – Crosby (6) (Power Play) from Rakell (5), Malkin (10)

Panthers Goal Summary:

P2 8:26 – Brad Marchand (4) (Power Play) from Mackie Samoskevich (3), Seth Jones (4)

P3 2:24 – Sam Reinhart (3) (Power Play) from Samoskevich (4), Jones (5)

P3 11:06 – Marchand (5) from Eetu Luostarinen (1), Anton Lundell (5)

Red Wings 2 at Islanders 7

The Islanders exploded offensively in a dominant 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 2:05 – Tony DeAngelo (1) from Anders Lee (3), Simon Holmstrom (3)

P1 14:56 – Emil Heineman (4) from Bo Horvat (3), Jonathan Drouin (4)

P2 7:25 – Jean-Gabriel Pageau (2) from Lee (4), DeAngelo (2)

P2 13:09 – Kyle Palmieri (3) from Ryan Pulock (3), Mathew Barzal (5)

P2 19:34 – Barzal (2) from Casey Cizikas (1)

P3 7:19 – Heineman (5) from Horvat (4), Ryan Pulock (4)

P3 7:57 – Holmstrom (1) from Lee (5), Scott Mayfield (3)

Red Wings Goal Summary:

P3 3:11 – Dylan Larkin (6) (Power Play) from Emil Finnie (4), Alex DeBrincat (7)

P3 17:20 – Jonatan Berggren (1) from J.T. Compher (2), Mathis Brandsegg-Nygard (1)

Sharks 6 at Rangers 5 – OT

Macklin Celebrini recorded a hat trick, and two assists, as the Sharks win against the Rangers to win their first game of the season.

Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 1:58 – Adam Gaudette (3) from Carson Graf (2), Michael Misa (2)

P1 6:17 – Macklin Celebrini (3) (Power Play) from William Eklund (2), Dmitry Orlov (6)

P1 19:51 – Celebrini (4) from Will Smith (5), Eklund (3)

P2 19:54 – Celebrini (5) from Smith (6), Orlov (7)

P3 6:31 – Smith (1) from Eklund (4), Celebrini (5)

OT 1:38 – Smth (2) from Celebrini (6), Alex Nedeljkovic (1)

Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 14:19 – Taylor Raddysh (2) from Sam Carrick (4), Carson Soucy (1)

P2 4:04 – Mika Zibanejad (3) (Power Play) from Alexis Lafreniere (2), J.T. Miller (3)

P2 6:47 – Juuso Parssinen (2) from Conor Sheary (3)

P2 12:10 – Raddysh (3) (Shorthanded) unassisted

P3 11:50 – Raddysh (4) from Miller (4), Adam Fox (4)

Flyers 1 at Senators 2

Tyson Foerster opened the scoring just 29 seconds in as the Flyers picked up a solid road win over Ottawa.

Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 0:29 – Tyson Foerster (3) from Travis Konecny (3), Sean Couturier (6)

P2 3:05 – Olle Lycksell (1) from Lars Eller (2), Nick Jensen (2)

Senators Goal Summary:

P1 7:57 – Michael Amadio (1) from Claude Giroux (4), Artem Zub (3)

Ducks 7 at Bruins 5

Mikael Granlund scored twice and added three assists as the Ducks held off a late push from the Bruins in a wild, back-and-forth affair in Boston.

Ducks Goal Summary:

P1 8:06 – Drew Helleson (2) from Nikita Nesterenko (1), Mikael Granlund (4)

P2 11:29 – Cutter Gauthier (5) from Jackson LaCombe (2), Leo Carlsson (5)

P2 15:24 – Jacob Trouba (1) from Nesterenko (2), Granlund (5)

P3 2:52 – Granlund (1) (Power Play) from Troy Terry (5), Frank Vatrano (1)

P3 7:49 – Sam Colangelo (1) from Ryan Poehling (2), Trouba (3)

P3 15:27 – Terry (2) from Nesterenko (3), Granlund (6)

P3 17:52 – Granlund (2) (Empty Net) from Nesterenko (4)

Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 2:10 – Casey Mittelstadt (3) from Pavel Zacha (7), Viktor Arvidsson (3)

P2 8:49 – Morgan Geekie (4) from David Pastrnak (7), Charlie McAvoy (5)

P2 17:10 – Mason Lohrei (1) (Power Play) from Henri Jokiharju (3), Michael Eyssimont (3)

P3 14:32 – Pastrnak (5) (Power Play) from McAvoy (6), Elias Lindholm (4)

P3 14:57 – Geekie (5) from Nikita Zadorov (2)

Canucks 1 at Predators 2

Cole Smith’s third-period goal lifted the Predators past Vancouver in a tight defensive matchup.

Predators Goal Summary:

P2 9:01 – Ryan O’Reilly (3) (Shorthanded) from Spencer Stastney (2)

P3 5:09 – Cole Smith (2) from Michael McCarron (2), Justin Barron (2)

Canucks Goal Summary:

P2 11:49 – Max Sasson (3) from Linus Karlsson (2)

Mammoth 7 at Blues 4

Logan Cooley scored a natural hat trick in the first period as Utah jumped out early and never looked back in St. Louis.

Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 3:18 – Ian Cole (1) from J.J. Peterka (3), Logan Cooley (2)

P1 6:07 – Cooley (3) from Dylan Guenther (3), Peterka (4)

P1 7:57 – Cooley (4) from Guenther (4), Olli Maatta (1)

P1 10:55 – Cooley (5) (Power Play) from Guenther (5), Mikhail Sergachev (3)

P2 19:24 – Clayton Keller (3) from Nick Schmaltz (7), Peterka (5)

P3 9:51 – Schmaltz (5) (Power Play) from Sergachev (4), Keller (8)

P3 18:20 – Keller (4) (Empty Net)

Blues Goal Summary:

P2 5:58 – Pius Suter (3) from Colton Parayko (3), Mathieu Joseph (2)

P2 7:13 – Pavel Buchnevich (1) (Power Play) from Robert Thomas (3), Jordan Kyrou (4)

P3 2:19 – Nathan Walker (1) from Oskar Sundqvist (1), Dylan Holloway (1)

P3 5:43 – Philip Broberg (1) from Sundqvist (2), Parayko (4)

Kraken 3 at Jets 0

Joey Daccord recorded a 32-save shutout while Jaden Schwartz scored twice to lead the Kraken past the Jets.

Kraken Goal Summary:

P2 2:28 – Jaden Schwartz (3) from Shane Wright (3), Adam Larsson (2)

P3 18:20 – Schwartz (4) (Empty Net) unassisted

P3 18:43 – Jordan Eberle (2) (Empty Net)

Hurricanes 5 at Avalanche 4 – SO

Seth Jarvis scored the lone shootout goal after a thrilling back-and-forth game that saw the Whalers and Nordiques back in the NHL.

Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 3:07 – Eric Robinson (3) from Jesperi Kotkaniemi (2), Mike Reilly (3)

P1 7:17 – Jarvis (7) (Shorthanded) unassisted

P1 12:41 – Sebastian Aho (3) from Nikolaj Ehlers (2), Jarvis (4)

P1 13:40 – Logan Stankoven (2) from Jackson Blake (4), Taylor Hall (3)

Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 4:04 – Valeri Nichushkin (3) unassisted

P2 4:46 – Patrick Kelly (1) from Sam Malinski (3), Ross Colton (2)

P3 4:45 – Martin Necas (6) from Artturi Lehkonen (6), Nathan MacKinnon (5)

P3 14:09 – Nichushkin (4) (Power Play) from Victor Olofsson (4), Cale Makar (6)

Shootout Summary:

CAR #1 – Jarvis

Kings 3 at Stars 2 – OT

Adrian Kempe buried the overtime winner as the Kings edged the Stars, 3-2.

Kings Goal Summary:

P1 18:48 – Corey Perry (1) (Power Play) from Kevin Fiala (3), Quinton Byfield (5)

P2 6:27 – Cody Ceci (1) from Kempe (7), Alex Laferriere (1)

OT 0:37 – Kempe (4) from Byfield (6)

Stars Goal Summary:

P2 4:58 – Jason Robertson (3) (Power Play) from Roope Hintz (6), Wyatt Johnston (3)

P3 2:32 – Johnston (5) (Power Play) from Hintz (7), Mikko Rantanen (5)

Canadiens 5 at Oilers 6

Cole Caufield moves into a tie for the NHL scoring lead as the Canadiens fall short in a high-scoring night at Rogers Place.

Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 7:28 – Alex Newhook (2) from Lane Hutson (6), Oliver Kapanen (1)

P2 16:57 – Josh Anderson (1) from Brendan Gallagher (6), Jake Evans (1)

P2 18:00 – Caufield (6) from Noah Dobson (4), Hutson (7)

P2 18:49 – Caufield (7) from Nick Suzuki (11), Alexandre Carrier (2)

P3 2:10 – Newhook (3) from Kapanen (2), Jayden Struble (2)

Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 16:12 – David Tomasek (1) from Vasily Podkolzin (3), Noah Philp (1)

P2 10:37 – Adam Henrique (2) from Jake Walman (1), Mattias Ekholm (3)

P2 13:28 – Andrew Mangiapane (3) from Nurse (3), Connor McDavid (8)

P3 11:19 – Leon Draisaitl (5) (Power Play) from McDavid (9), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (4)

P3 12:17 – Nugent-Hopkins (5) (Power Play) from McDavid (10), Evan Bouchard (2)

P3 18:51 – Vasily Podkolzin (1) from Darnell Nurse (4), Jake Walman (2)