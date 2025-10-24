Kempe Scores OT Winner as Kings Beat Stars 3-2

The Los Angeles Kings (3-3-2) beat the Dallas Stars (3-3-1) 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Thursday night.

Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Corey Perry, Cody Ceci, and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings. Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves.

Game Recap

While the Kings were creating chaos on the power play, Perry shovelled a loose puck past Oettinger at the top of the crease for the first goal of the game and Perry’s first of the season.

Robertson scored a power-play goal of his own at 4:58 of the second period to even the score 1-1. Hintz found Robertson all alone above the left faceoff circle, and Robertson went bar-down on a screened Kuemper.

Less than two minutes later, Ceci scored his first of the season in his return to Dallas with a slap shot from the high slot.

Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore and goaltender Darcy Kuemper celebrates after the Kings defeat the Dallas Stars (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

The Stars scored their second power-play goal of the night at 2:32 of the third period to tie the game up 2-2. Roope Hintz’s shot created a rebound at the left side of the crease, and Johnston snapped the puck into the open net.

Kempe was the overtime hero on Thursday night with a one-timer in the slot off a pass from Quinton Byfield.

The Stars outshot the Kings 31-25 and went 2-for-5 on the power play. The Kings went 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Saturday. The Stars will be hosting the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Kings will be in Nashville to take on the Predators.