Hurricanes Defeat the Avalanche 5-4 in a Shootout Following an Instant Classic

Heading into the penultimate game on the NC State Fair road trip, the Carolina Hurricanes went into Denver, CO to face the Colorado Avalanche, who haven’t lost in regulation. It was a special game as both teams played in throwback jerseys, going back to the old Adams Division between the Hartford Whalers and the Quebec Nordiques. After a chaotic game that saw a slew of penalties and goals, the Hurricanes/Whalers came out with the 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche/Nordiques.

Game Recap

The first 20 minutes of the game was absolute chaos hockey as it saw five goals in the period. Four of them belonging to the Hurricanes, no Whalers. Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho continued their point streaks, which are now at seven, as both guys got a goal in the opening period. Jarvis’ seventh of the season came shorthanded, which he had five of during the 2024-25 season. Eric Robinson got the first goal just a little over three minutes into the game. Logan Stankoven capped off a brilliant period from the visitors, ending Scott Wedgewood’s night with four goals on 11 shots.

Related: Hurricanes Gameday Preview: Trying to Avoid an Avalanche in the Mile High City

The Avalanche, or Nordiques in this instance, did get one quick after the Robinson goal from Valeri Nichushkin under a minute from the Hurricanes’ opening marker. However, the first period was all Hurricanes goal-wise, as they led 4-1 going into the intermission, with the Avalanche outshooting them 18-12.

Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

The second period only saw one goal, coming from Parker Kelly for his first of the season. It was initially under a challenge from the Hurricanes for a missed stoppage, but it stood as the lead was cut to 4-2. Other than that, Frederik Andersen was playing otherworldly to keep the Hurricanes in front by two goals. Andersen had to do so after seeing 16 shots in the middle frame. After 40 minutes, the Hurricanes led 4-2 while being outshot by the Avalanche 34-17.

Related: Hurricanes Notebook: Whalers Throwback Jerseys & No Gostisbehere

The third period saw former Hurricanes player Martin Necas get the Avalanche back within one just under five minutes into the period. Eventually, the home side tied the game up with Nichushkin scoring his second of the game on the power play. After a slew of penalties, the game went into overtime tied 4-4 with both teams securing a point.

Overtime saw both teams have a power play but no dice for either side. After 65 minutes, the game went into a shootout to see who would secure the second point of the game. Andersen stopped all three attempts from the Avalanche. However, Trent Minor was not able to stop Jarvis’ attempt in Round 1, and the Hurricanes came out with the 5-4 win. After 13 penalties and eight goals, the instant classic came to an end.

The Hurricanes are 6-1-0 on the season and 4-1-0 on the road trip. Regarding the Avalanche, they’re still unbeaten in regulation, but they’ve lost in the shootout twice this season. They’re now 5-0-3 on the season. The Hurricanes’ next game is on Saturday, Oct. 25 against the Dallas Stars. The Avalanche take on the Boston Bruins on Oct. 25 in Boston.