Kraken Snap Jets’ 5-Game Winning Streak in 3-0 Shutout Victory

The Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets entered Thursday’s matchup trending in opposite directions — Seattle trying to snap a two-game skid, and Winnipeg riding the high of a five-game win streak. By the end of the night, it was the Kraken who left Canada Life Centre celebrating, securing a disciplined 3-0 shutout win behind a masterful performance from Joey Daccord, who turned away all 32 shots for his first shutout of the season.

Game Recap

The opening 20 minutes saw both teams testing each other’s structure. Winnipeg carried early momentum, using speed through the neutral zone to establish offensive pressure. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each generated good looks, but Daccord’s sharp positioning kept the puck out.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

From Seattle’s end, the focus was on weathering the Jets’ initial surge. The Kraken clogged passing lanes, forced dump-ins, and executed clean breakouts that neutralized Winnipeg’s cycle game. Connor Hellebuyck was steady at the other end, denying chances from Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers. The first period ended scoreless, but Seattle’s system play started to frustrate Winnipeg’s rhythm.

The Kraken broke the deadlock early in the second. Shane Wright drove a puck toward the net that bounced off Hellebuyck’s pad, allowing Jaden Schwartz to bury the rebound just 2:28 in. It was a textbook Kraken goal — simple, direct, and earned through second-effort play around the crease.

For Winnipeg, the response wasn’t there. Despite several power-play opportunities, the Jets failed to generate consistent pressure, often settling for perimeter shots that Daccord tracked easily. Seattle’s defensive layers held firm, with Adam Larsson and Jamie Oleksiak clearing rebounds and tying up sticks effectively.

As the second period progressed, the Kraken tilted the ice. Their neutral-zone control forced turnovers, while Daccord made timely saves — including a glove stop on Scheifele that drew applause even from opposing fans. The period closed 1-0, with Winnipeg searching for answers.

Winnipeg came out hard in the third, dominating puck possession early. Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi led a handful of dangerous shifts, but Seattle’s structure continued to suffocate their attack. Every time the Jets built momentum, Daccord made the key save.

With time winding down, the Jets pulled Hellebuyck for the extra attacker, but Seattle capitalized on the chaos. Schwartz scored his second of the game into an empty net at 18:20, and Jordan Eberle followed with another just 21 seconds later, sealing the 3-0 final.

A Tale of Two Executions

From Seattle’s perspective, this was the perfect road game: tight defense, efficient goaltending, and opportunistic finishing. Daccord’s composure and the Kraken’s team-wide discipline snapped their skid and pushed them above .500 at 4-2-2.

For Winnipeg, the loss serves as a reality check. The Jets’ offensive stars couldn’t solve Daccord, their power play went cold, and their five-game win streak came to an abrupt end. Now 5-2-0, they’ll look to rebound quickly — rediscovering the assertive, fast-paced hockey that defined their early success.