Oilers Defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a Wild Back-And-Forth Affair

The Edmonton Oilers (4-3-1) hosted the Montreal Canadiens (6-3-0) on Thursday night (Oct. 23) in an all-Canadian matchup. The Oilers returned home for a quick one-game stop after coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators to conclude their lengthy five-game road trip. Meanwhile, the Canadiens were on the second half of a back-to-back, defeating the Calgary Flames 2-1 with an overtime victory of their own. This was a wild one as the Oilers came away with the 6-5 win in a back-and-forth affair. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

Montreal opened the scoring 7:28 into the first period off a strong forecheck, forcing a turnover. Lane Hutson funnelled the puck on net, and Alex Newhook pounced on the loose puck and buried it, past goaltender Calvin Pickard, for his second of the young season.

Edmonton tied the game courtesy of David Tomasek’s first NHL goal 16:12 into the opening frame. His slap-shot deflected off Newhook’s skate and past goaltender Sam Montembeault. The game was tied after the first period despite Montreal having the better scoring chances and a 12-6 shot advantage.

The Oilers took the lead 10:27 into the second period. Jake Walman’s point shot was redirected in the high slot by Adam Henrique, through the five-hole for his second goal of the campaign. Then, Andrew Mangiapane made it 3-1 for his third of the season 13:28 into the period. Off the cycle, Connor McDavid’s pass to Darnell Nurse went off the end boards, but Nurse’s through-the-legs pass found Mangiapane in the slot, and he made no mistake.

Off another strong forecheck, Montreal made it 3-2 16:57 into the period. Jake Evans’ tenacity forced a turnover and found Josh Anderson in the slot, who buried it upstairs. Moments later, the Canadiens tied the game. Cole Caufield received the cross-seam pass and dangled around the defender and tucked it past Pickard. Then, Caufield gave them the lead with another quick one. Off the rush, Caufield ripped a shot under the netminder’s arm for their third goal in under two minutes. Montreal had a 21-14 shot advantage with a one-goal lead heading into the third period.

Montreal continued to pour it on in the third period. All five Oilers were standing still, and Oliver Kapanen found Newhook wide open in the slot, and he made no mistake to make it 5-3 2:10 into the period.

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Vasily Podkolzin (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Edmonton responded to make it 5-4 on the power play. McDavid threaded a pass from behind the net, and Leon Draisaitl buried it from the blue paint. Montreal took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after that goal, and on the ensuing power play, the Oilers tied the game courtesy of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ fifth of the season. McDavid’s saucer pass found Nugent-Hopkins, and his backhand went upstairs, over the glove.

Then, Vasily Podkolzin gave Edmonton the lead with 1:09 remaining in the final frame. He received a pass in front of the net, and his backhand went over Montembeault’s glove for his first of the season. That was the game-winner as the Oilers won a wild one.

The Oilers hit the road for a two-game weekend trip beginning against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (Oct. 25). Meanwhile, the Canadiens continue their four-game Western Conference road trip against the Vancouver Canucks the same day.