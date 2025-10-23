NHL Morning Recap – October 23, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the three games that were played on Oct. 22, 2025. Which includes an all-Canadian matchup against the Montreal Canadiens and the Calgary Flames, plus, the Buffalo Sabres are in action against the Detroit Red Wings. And, can Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils win on back-to-back nights?

Wild 1 at Devils 4

The Devils win on back-to-back nights, beating the Minnesota Wild 4-1 and improving to 6-1-0.

Wild Goal Summary:

P3 10:37 – Matt Boldy (5) from Joel Eriksson Ek (5), Zeev Buium (5)

Devils Goal Summary:

P1 16:21 Paul Cotter (1) from Connor Brown (1), Dawson Mercer (3)

P2 6:08 – Brenden Dillon (2) from Mercer (4), Simon Nemec (4)

P3 4:53 – Arseni Gritsyuk (1) from Timo Meier (4)

P3 18:43 – Jesper Bratt (4) from Jonas Siegenthaler (1) – Empty Net

Red Wings 2 at Sabres 4

The Sabres double up the Red Wings 4-2 as Colten Ellis earns his first career win in his NHL debut.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Red Wings Goal Summary:

P2 3:00 – J.T. Compher (1) from Albert Johansson (2), Jonathan Berggren (1)

P2 18:20 – Emmitt Finnie (3) from Dylan Larkin (7), Lucas Raymond (4)

Sabres Goal Summary:

P2 11:37 – Jason Zucker (4) from Jack Quinn (2), Conor Timmins (1)

P2 16:28 – Tyler Kozak (2) from Quinn (3), Mattias Samuelsson (2)

P3 4:15 – Quinn (3) from Ryan McLeod (1), Bowen Byram (2)

P3 8:10 – Josh Doan (3) from McLeod (2), Timmins (2)

Canadiens 2 at Flames 1 – OT

The Canadiens beat the Flames in OT, handing them their seventh loss of the season.

Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 17:09 – Zachary Bolduc (4) from Nick Suzuki (10), Lane Hutson (5)

OT 1:00 – Mike Matheson (2) from Ivan Demidov (5), Alex Newhook (4)

Flames Goal Summary:

P3 5:56 – Adam Klapka (1) from Morgan Frost (2)