Bruins News & Rumors: Marchand’s Return, Harris Injury & More

After getting off to a hot start, the Boston Bruins have struggled over the last handful of games. They started the season 3-0-0 and have since lost five games straight, which has raised some eyebrows as to just how well the team will do this season.

At the start of the season, there was thought from around the league that the Bruins could be a sleeper team. However, in their recent five game slide, it doesn’t look like they are going to be a sleeper team. Instead, it looks like they could turn out to be a lottery team again for the second year in a row.

However, before we dive into the 2026 offseason, let’s look at all the recent news and rumors surrounding the Bruins over the last week or so.

Marchand’s Emotional Return to TD Garden

The other night (Oct. 21) Brad Marchand returned to TD Garden for the first time since he was traded to the Florida Panthers at the 2025 Trade Deadline. During the game, there was a video tribute, of all video tributes. One that was so emotional, it had other fan bases commenting on just how badly the Bruins messed up by trading him.

Brad Marchand was emotional during the Bruins' tribute for him in his first game back in Boston



Watch his return to Boston now on ESPN and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/U1uxorYxL5 — ESPN (@espn) October 22, 2025

During the video tribute, they had an iso-camera on Marchand and he couldn’t hold back the emotion. He was visibly crying, while raising his hand in the air, showing appreciation for the Bruins faithful. What made things even more special is that one of his best friends, David Pastrnak, was on the ice taking in the moment, tapping his stick against the ice with a huge smile on his face.

It is no secret just how special that Marchand was to the Bruins organization. It’s quite possible that one day Marchand’s #63 will be retired and he will forever be home, where he belongs in Boston.

Harris’ Injury Lands Him on IR

Bruins defenseman Jordan Harris has landed on the injured reserve, however, at this time there is no specific injury that’s been announced. Harris was seen limping in pain after the game against the Panthers, that was reported by Boston media members. With him on the IR and Hampus Lindholm out of the lineup, the Bruins’ blue line has been bitten by the injury bug early.

Jordan Harris, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In a corresponding move, the Bruins called up Michael Callahan from the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL). He has played in four games in the AHL and has yet to record a point and is a plus-1. This isn’t the first time that Callahan has been called up to the NHL. He has played 17 games, all with Boston, and has scored one goal, recorded eight hits, 12 blocks and a minus-5 rating.

Bruins Have Interest in Alex Tuch?

According to James Murphy at RG.org, the Bruins are one of the teams that he has heard to have interest in Buffalo Sabres’ Alex Tuch. Murphy, who is very familiar with the Bruins landscape, said that he heard that the Sabres are shopping him and Boston would be a potential suitor.

“Buffalo is listening on Alex Tuch,” the first source told RG last Wednesday evening. “From what I know, the Bruins & Oilers have inquired, along with a couple of other teams.” Source: RG.org

If the Sabres do elect to trade and the Bruins were interested, there is a good chance they would need to give up at least one of their top prospects and a mix of draft picks. This would help fast track the rebuild in Boston, which is what the fans would like to see. If the Bruins could land Tuch, it also wouldn’t be surprising if they continued to spend dollars in order to be a playoff contender again.