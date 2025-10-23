Canadiens’ Overtime Win Hands Flames 7th Straight Loss

On Wednesday night, the Calgary Flames attempted but failed to snap a six-game losing streak against the Montreal Canadiens, who entered the game having won four of their last five.

It was expected to be a challenging task for the Flames, considering the Canadiens were scoring the fifth-most goals per game, while the Flames were allowing the third-most goals per game.

It was an interesting start to the game, with it being delayed by 20 minutes due to the lights in the Scotiabank Saddledome malfunctioning. Once the puck finally dropped, the arena was still noticeably darker than usual.

Game Recap

The lights eventually heated up along with the action when the Canadiens opened the scoring on the power play after Rasmus Andersson was sent to the box for hooking. The goal was scored by Zach Bolduc in the slot off an excellent feed from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

Semblerait que la lumière des buts fonctionne, elle



Looks like the goal light works just fine#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JB7P43Zvj3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 23, 2025

It was the Canadiens’ second chance on the man advantage in the period, and this goal with just under three minutes left in the first frame gave the Canadiens a one-goal lead headed into the break.

Throughout the second period, the Flames were gifted three straight chances on the power play. However, they failed to convert on all three, with Jakub Dobes standing tall and making saves on all 27 shots he faced through the first 40 minutes of play.

The Flames continued to press to open the third period and finally broke the ice after a terrible defensive zone turnover. Noah Dobson coughed the puck up to Morgan Frost, who fed Adam Klapka, who beat Dobes clean for his first goal of the season.

THE BIG MAN WITH A BIG GOAL! pic.twitter.com/nfjREbTK8M — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 23, 2025

Klapka’s goal with 14 minutes left to play forced overtime, where the Canadiens took the victory, scoring one minute into the extra frame when Ivan Demidov circled the offensive zone and ended up making a beautiful cross-crease pass to Mike Matheson for the tap-in game winner.

These two teams will match up once more this season, just after the new year on Jan. 7, 2026. Before that, the Flames will head out on the road for their second matchup of the season with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, whereas the Canadiens will be back in action tomorrow against the Edmonton Oilers.