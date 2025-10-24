Denton Mateychuk: The Final Piece to the Blue Jackets’ Defensive Scheme

Going into the season, the biggest question mark for the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be could the defensive core that was built to win here finally put together the pieces and make a run. So far, one of the biggest answers has been the emphatic improvement of Denton Mateychuk.

Mateychuk’s play has been far above what was expected from him this season, and so much so that he has jumped from the third defensive pairing to the top pairing with Zach Werenski. His skating ability and offensive upside leave Columbus dreaming of what could be for the future with him and Werenski.

Werenski signed a massive six-year contract extension that keeps him tied to Columbus until the end of the 2027-28 season. The extension, worth almost $9.5 million per year, gives the Blue Jackets a stout top-end defenseman that is one you can pair with a young, budding, offensive-minded defender. His recent games have graded out to make him one of the top skaters nightly for the Blue Jackets.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Columbus Blue Jackets on 2025-10-18: pic.twitter.com/8CM66qHk8J — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) October 19, 2025

The Blue Jackets are counting on the second defensive pairing to show up in a big way each night to provide their top line the ability to stay up in plays and be aggressive. Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov have been that second pairing for the Blue Jackets this season, and have given them the chance to be a more dynamic team on offense.

The offensive component he adds to the team gives him a chance to make an impact in more than one way, and also allows him to play in more special teams roles, like the power play. He can be the Cale Makar prototype for the Blue Jackets, which gives them the facilitator at the top of the zone on those increasingly impactful offensive possessions.

5v5 xGoals For – October 19 pic.twitter.com/C7H7Gp8DHZ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 19, 2025

Mateychuk’s offensive game only adds to the above-average offensive output the Blue Jackets have had this season, and expounds upon their above-average effort from last season as well. The biggest piece of improvement in Mateychuk’s game has been his understanding of the defensive zone and his growth in the ability to anchor deep in the defensive zone.

The wicked wrist shot and powerful slapper of Mateychuk only add to his excellence from the point attack. He gives the Blue Jackets another blueliner with the ability to get shots through traffic from distance, and the ability to sneak on the backside of a play through traffic. He really is the wildcard of the offensive attack and is learning how to excel on his own defensively.

Looking Ahead and the Progression That Needs to Continue

If Mateychuk is going to be trusted on that top pair with Werenski, he has to continue to progress both ways, and more specifically, because of the player that Werenski is, he needs to progress defensively. That is not to call Werenski a selfish player by any means, but it is to say that he will stay up in the play and give himself room to create.

Denton Mateychuk, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

I believe that is why a player like Dante Fabbro, Werenski’s former defense partner, played such a critical role in his offensive success last season. Mateychuk, a more skilled offensive player than Fabbro, hopes to boost the output of his defense partner this season. So long as Mateychuk plays the quick and physical game that he has become accustomed to this season, he will be more than enough to form one of the top defensive pairings in the NHL this season.

