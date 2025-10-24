Bruins’ Top Pair Needs to Change Amid Its Struggles

The Boston Bruins put on an offensive outburst against the Anaheim Ducks. They scored five goals, which are usually enough to win a hockey game. However, the Bruins lost the game by two goals and are soul-searching for answers. Head coach Marco Sturm had plenty to say about the game itself and how things transpired.

“We’re all embarrassed. Those breakdowns in big moments, that can’t happen. That’s the frustrating point for me because we’ve [succeeded] in the past. Why not now?”

Defense has been a troubling issue for the Bruins. As a unit, they are still making similar mistakes as they did during the 2024-25 season. For those who watched the Bruins last season, it was a tough pill to swallow given how inept they were at defending. One of the things that needs to change for the Bruins is addressing the top pair because it’s not working.

The Top Pair for the Bruins Is Not Working

As a whole, the defense has been disappointing. One aspect that is not working is the top pair of Charlie McAvoy and Mason Lohrei. There were already questions entering the season when it came to the defensive pairings. Who would step in for Brandon Carlo? Would Lohrei take the next steps? How much of a difference does a healthy McAvoy make? Well, the last two questions are being answered, and the results are not the best.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The sample size of nine games is large enough, and the duo of McAvoy and Lohrei is not working. When it comes to a defensive standpoint, they are not doing the best job at suppressing the opposition, as they have 6.13 expected goals against as a pair. It’s staggeringly high compared to the next closest pair, which sits at 3.87. They’ve been on the ice for the most goals against as a pair, which is not ideal being your top pairing. Also, the goals that have come against them have been at inopportune times and could have been avoided.

You can see on the Ducks’ sixth goal of the game that McAvoy and Lohrei got mixed up in coverage. As Lohrei got spun around, McAvoy went to move towards the puck, which led to a wide-open Troy Terry for the game-winning goal. Furthermore, Mikael Granlund danced around him for the empty net goal. It was not the best period for the top pair.

Sturm has been critical of the players this season and has been unafraid to be vocal about their performance. After their game against the Florida Panthers (Oct. 21), Sturm spoke about Lohrei and his defensive miscues.

It’s tough seeing your top pair struggle, and the Bruins have now lost six games in a row. With Hampus Lindholm still dealing with an injury and seeing time off the ice, changes needed to be made to the top pairing.

How the Bruins Can Get McAvoy Going

Lohrei is at his best when the puck is on his stick. He excels in transition, can push the play forward, and is a very offensively minded defenseman. Of course, the goal is to hone in his defensive game, but maybe sheltering his minutes on the third pair suits his game overall. He has spent time with Andrew Peeke, and that pair did struggle during the 2024-25 season. Although, so did the entire team defensively.

In a perfect world, Lindholm would be paired with McAvoy. Lindholm is the Bruins’ best two-way defenseman and his 200-foot game is strong. While the pair spent only 63 minutes together during the 2024-25 season, they did control the pace of the game and had an expected goals for percentage (xGF%) of 53.5%. When Lindholm is healthy, that should be the first choice even if that makes the top pair a “top-heavy” pair.

McAvoy is at his best when he is able to go full throttle and play his game. If he has to worry about covering for Lohrei, that doesn’t allow him to play his game to the full extent. Getting someone to help stabilize the pairing is huge.

Just to get Lohrei more on track, the Bruins could slot Nikita Zadorov on the top pair alongside McAvoy. Is it where he is best suited? Maybe not. But the pair of Zadorov and McAvoy did win the score differential battle, while also controlling the expected goals share (52.1%).

Something has to give eventually because there are clear signs that it is not workin,g and a change is needed.

Bruins Top Pair Needs a Shakeup

It’s early into the season, but changes need to be made. The Bruins have not been good defensively, and the first pair has struggled mightily. It’s time to make changes and adjustments, so the Bruins have better performances on the ice. Up next is the speedy Colorado Avalanche, who had their way with the Bruins in the first game they played.