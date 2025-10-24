Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll Set to Return From Leave of Absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that goaltender Joseph Woll is set to return from his leave of absence.

Related: Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: First Trip Down The QEW

The Maple Leafs released a statement saying: “The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that goaltender Joseph Woll is rejoining the team and will resume team activities and on-ice participation as part of the return-to-play process.”

Woll Returns From Leave

If you haven’t been following the Maple Leafs the last few weeks, Woll went on a leave of absence just before the start of training camp on Sept. 23. The club was patient with him and allowed him the time to deal with the personal matter at hand.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Yesterday, Oct. 23, it seemed like he wasn’t going to return anytime soon because the Maple Leafs placed him on long-term injury reserve (LTIR). That move allowed them to use the entirety of his contract if they wanted to. Because the move is retroactive to the start of the season, he can return after 30 days and 10 games. That means he can return to the Maple Leafs anytime after the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 29.

Related: 3 External Options the Maple Leafs Could Look at for Matthews’ Line

However, today, it has been announced that he is in fact returning and will participate in a return-to-play process. That could see him get in a few games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League as part of a rehab stint. Regardless, Woll is back, and that means the future of Cayden Primeau is uncertain. Remember, he was claimed off waivers by the Maple Leafs from the Carolina Hurricanes. If he is waived by the club, then the Hurricanes would have first crack at claiming him back.

It doesn’t seem like the Maple Leafs will go with a three-goalie system, but they could utilize it when Woll first returns. However, after that, it will likely go back to the tandem they had last season.