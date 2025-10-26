3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 3-2 Victory Over the Oilers

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Edmonton Oilers for their first matchup of the season. The Kraken struck first, within the first two minutes of the game. The Kraken scored again in the second to earn a two-goal lead. The Oilers scored their first on a power-play opportunity to cut Seattle’s lead in half. In the third period, both teams scored, but Seattle took home the 3-2 victory.

Eberle Scored Twice

Two games in a row, a Kraken player was one goal away from a hat trick. This time, it was Jordan Eberle. His first goal was recorded within the first two minutes of the game. Berkly Catton stole the puck from the Oilers in their offensive zone and passed it to Matty Beniers. With Eberle at his side, they made a 2-on-1 breakaway towards the net. He passed the puck to Eberle, whose shot scored the first goal of the game at the 1:23 minute mark.

His second goal was scored in the middle of the third, but it was very similar to the first. Evan Bouchard passed the puck directly to Beniers, who began making a breakaway with Eberle. Once again, the pair was on a 2-on-1, and Beniers passed the puck to the captain. Eberle’s shot hit the crossbar and went in to give the Kraken a two-goal lead once more.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

Eberle has found success throughout the start of the season, even while his line partner has changed. He has played on the top line throughout the entirety of the season so far, but he has since played with Chandler Stephenson at center as well as Berkly Catton at left wing, instead of the usual Beniers at center and Jared McCann at left wing. McCann has been injured, which is why Catton has joined the top line. As for Stephenson and Beniers, the coach was just trying to shake things up. Perhaps the first line should stay as it is now, since Beniers recorded both primary assists on Eberle’s two goals.

Daccord Kept Seattle in the Game

Although the Kraken have chosen to carry three goaltenders on their roster, Joey Daccord remains Seattle’s starting goaltender, and as he should. He kept Seattle alive in this game, boasting a .939 save percentage (SV%). Edmonton took 32 shots, and Daccord only allowed two goals.

After shutting out the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Oct. 24, and now his performance against the Oilers, Daccord is back on the winning track. Prior to these two games, he allowed five goals against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Oct. 20. This game gave him his worst SV% of the season so far, .762. However, he is once more demonstrating why he is the Kraken’s starting goaltender.

Catton Continues to Show Promise

As mentioned above, McCann has been placed on injured reserve, which left an open space on Seattle’s first line. The rookie, Berkly Catton, has been filling in in his absence, and he has been proving himself worthy of a spot with Seattle.

He played his first game on Monday, where he recorded his first assist. Again, as mentioned above, Catton also recorded the secondary assist on Eberle’s first goal of the game. In the four games he has played with Seattle thus far, he has earned a plus-3. He has not earned a single point, however.

Catton also managed to take two shots in this game, one of which was close to earning him his first goal. However, Stuart Skinner made the save. He took a total of 17 shifts and spent exactly 11 minutes on the ice. Surprisingly, this has been a step down from what he was recording in his first two games, with his highest time on the ice at 18:13. Regardless, the young rookie is proving to Seattle that he deserves a spot on this team. When McCann returns from injured reserve (IR), head coach Lane Lambert will have to decide which player to move to a different line.

Seattle Stays at Home

This game against Edmonton kicked off a five-game homestand, which is well needed after the six-game road trip. They will host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Oct. 28, to close out the season series.