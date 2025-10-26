Eberle Scores Twice in Kraken’s 3-2 Victory Over Oilers

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Edmonton Oilers for their first matchup of the season. The Kraken were just coming off their six-game road trip, ending it with a win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Oct. 23. The Oilers also won their game on Thursday, defeating the Montreal Canadiens. Both teams were looking for their second win in a row, but it would end up being the Kraken defeating the Oilers 3-2.

Game Recap

Just a minute and change into the game, the Oilers took a shot on the net but Joey Daccord made the save. Berkly Catton picked up the loose puck. He passed it to Matty Beniers, who had a 2-on-1 with Jordan Eberle. He passed the puck to Eberle to score the first goal of the night.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

Six minutes into the second period, Ben Meyers stole the puck away from the Oilers in their offensive zone. He passed it to Ryan Winterton, who skated it into the Kraken’s zone with Tye Kartye. He passed it down to Kartye, whose shot flew past Stuart Skinner to give Seattle a two-goal lead.

At the 14-minute mark of the second, Adam Larsson took a seat for tripping Andrew Mangiapane. Halfway into the power play, the Oilers got to work. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins held the puck at the blue line and passed it up to Leon Draisaitl. He passed it to Evan Bouchard on his left, whose shot flew past Daccord to bring the Oilers within one.

Although Jack Roslovic had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, the horn sounded to signal the end of the period, and Daccord made the stop, leaving the Kraken with a one-goal lead heading into the third period.

With eight minutes remaining in the third, Bouchard tried to keep the puck in the Oilers’ zone, but he hit it right into Beniers. He and Eberle skated up to the Kraken zone on another 2-on-1 situation. He passed it to Eberle, whose shot bounced off the crossbar to score his second goal of the night.

Two minutes later, the Oilers were within one once more. Darnell Nurse received a pass to keep the puck in the Oilers’ zone and dropped it down to Draisaitl. He sent it across ice for Mattias Ekholm, who took a shot. Nurse was in front of the net and tipped the puck into the net. However, this wasn’t enough to keep the Oilers in the game, and the Kraken won their second-straight game.

Next Up

The Kraken are kicking off a five-game homestand, where they will next host the Canadiens on Tuesday, Oct. 28. The Oilers play Sunday night, where they will travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks.