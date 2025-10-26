Stars Snap 4-Game Skid with 3-2 Win Over Hurricanes

The final stop of the State Fair road trip saw the Carolina Hurricanes make a stop in the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Stars. The Hurricanes were going into the game with a 6-1-0 start to the season, along with a 4-1-0 record on the road trip. The Stars, however, were on a 0-3-1 run after starting the season 3-0-0. While both teams were going in separate directions, who would come out on top in the Saturday night showdown? In the end, the Stars snap their losing streak, winning 3-2.

Game Recap

The Hurricanes got the scoring started, just a tad over four minutes into the first period, as Jackson Blake scored his second of the season. Logan Stankoven was able to hold off his faceoff opponent, and Blake was able to grab the loose puck. His quick hands fooled Jake Oettinger to give the Hurricanes an early 1-0 lead in the game. Newcomer Bradly Nadeau, after being called up on Friday, Oct. 24, had a chance to score his first NHL goal, but it went off the crossbar. He was placed on the first power-play unit, which had five forwards on it. Very uncommon for a Rod Brind’Amour team.

Just as time was winding down, Sebastian Aho was able to score with 11 seconds left in the period to double the lead. Alexander Nikishin started off the sequence of plays as he held off a Stars player in the Hurricanes’ zone. He got the puck to Nikolaj Ehlers, who sprang Aho for a rush with Seth Jarvis. Aho was able to get a shot off and surprised Oettinger to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead right before the end of the period. Aho is now up to an eight-game point streak, while Ehlers bumped his up to three games.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

After the Hurricanes scored two in the first period, the Stars responded with two of their own in the middle frame. A cross-crease pass by Miro Heiskanen went off the stick of Ehlers and into the net past Brandon Bussi. That’s two times this road trip that a goal was scored by friendly fire. The second goal came from Sam Steel, on the power play, as he redirected a shot from Thomas Harley near the blue line. A screen on Bussi, along with the redirect, made it 2-2, under six minutes into the second period. Both goals were scored in a way that there was nothing Bussi could do. After 40 minutes, shots were 22-19 in favor of the Stars.

The third period saw chances from both sides, with the Stars outshooting the Hurricanes 12-9. However, during a 5-on-3, Heiskanen scored his second goal of the game. Just like his first goal, his pass to Jason Robertson bounced off Mike Reilly’s glove and into the net, making it a 3-2 Stars lead. The Hurricanes had a few chances at the end, but came up just short.

The Stars snapped their 0-3-1 run to get a win to stop the bleeding. Regarding the Hurricanes, they will end the six-game road trip with a 4-2-0 record and are now 6-2-0 after eight games into the season. It was an impressive road trip while losing multiple players over the two weeks and relying on multiple call-ups from the Chicago Wolves.