NHL Morning Recap – October 26, 2025

Today, we will be looking at the 13 games that were played on Oct. 25, 2025. Which includes Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to bounce back against the Buffalo Sabres. As well as, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in action against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and another all-Canadian matchup against the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks.

Islanders 3 at Flyers 4 – SO

Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 9:51 – Simon Holmstrom (2) from Jean-Gabriel Pageau (3)

P2 6:15 – Anthony Duclair (2) from Marshall Warren (1), Anders Lee (6)

P3 4:21 – Maxim Tsyplakov (1) from Warren (2), Tony DeAngelo (3)

Flyers Goal Summary:

P2 10:29 – Christian Dvorak (2) from Trevor Zegras (6), Matvei Michkov (2)

P3 1:54 – Zegras (1) from Christian Dvorak (2), Jamie Drysdale (3)

P3 7:32 – Zegras (2) from Bobby Brink (3), Cam York (4)

Shootout Summary:

Michkov scored as the third shooter to seal it for the Flyers.

Avalanche 2 at Bruins 3

Lehkonen scored twice for the Avalanche, but the Bruins edged out the win.

Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 4:26 – Artturi Lehkonen (3) from Nathan MacKinnon (6), Cale Makar (7)

P3 19:40 – Lehkonen (4) from MacKinnon (7), Valeri Nichushkin (2)

Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 14:16 – Viktor Arvidsson (1) from Mason Lohrei (3), Casey Mittelstadt (3)

P1 14:55 – Michael Eyssimont (2) from Tanner Jeannot (1), Lohrei (4)

P2 19:55 – Morgan Geekie (6) from David Pastrnak (8), Lohrei (5)

Ducks 3 at Lightning 4

Anthony Cirelli scores twice in the third to lift the Lightning past the Ducks.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel is congratulated by center Anthony Cirelli after he scored a goal against the Anaheim Ducks (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Ducks Goal Summary:

P2 4:42 – Jacob Trouba (2) from Troy Terry (6), Mason McTavish (6)

P3 7:11 – Ryan Poehling (1) from Ross Johnston (3), Drew Helleson (2)

P3 8:10 – Terry (3) from Cutter Gauthier (2), Leo Carlsson (6)

Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 9:10 – Jake Guentzel (3) from Brandon Hagel (2), Anthony Cirelli (2)

P2 12:19 – Guentzel (4) from Brayden Point (5), Nikita Kucherov (4)

P2 14:20 – Cirelli (4) from Hagel (3), Victor Hedman (6)

P3 16:45 – Cirelli (5) from Kucherov (5), Hedman (7)

Sabres 3 at Maple Leafs 4 – OT

Tage Thompson scored twice for the Sabres, but John Tavares wins it in overtime for the Maple Leafs.

Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 13:40 – Thompson (3) from Jiri Kulich (2), Mattias Samuelsson (3)

P2 14:23 – Bowen Byram (1) from Conor Timmins (2), Ryan McLeod (4)

P3 7:06 – Thompson (4) from Jason Zucker (2), Rasmus Dahlin (7)

Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 18:33 – Nicholas Robertson (1) from Easton Cowan (3), Auston Matthews (3)

P2 1:59 – Matias Maccelli (2) from Tavares (7), Matthew Knies (7)

P3 13:10 – Dakota Joshua (2) from Jake McCabe (2), Brandon Carlo (2)

OT 1:28 – Tavares (5) from Knies (8)

Mammoth 6 at Wild 2

The Mammoth roll past the Wild, 6-2, winning their sixth straight game in a row.

Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 0:56 – Logan Cooley (6) from John Marino (3)

P1 3:29 – Cooley (7) from Dylan Guenther (6), Mikhail Sergachev (5)

P1 4:58 – Nick Schmaltz (6) from Nate Schmidt (1), Marino (4)

P3 13:37 – JJ Peterka (3) from Cooley (3), Sergachev (6)

P3 15:13 – Schmaltz (7) Unassisted

P3 19:54 – Marino (1) from Ian Cole (3) – Empty Net

Wild Goal Summary:

P1 15:39 – Marcus Johansson (2) from Zeev Buium (6), Kirill Kaprizov (6)

P2 15:43 – Johansson (3) from Vinnie Hinostroza (1), Marco Rossi (5)

Golden Knights 0 at Panthers 3

The Panthers shut out the Golden Knights with late third-period goals.

Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 17:19 – Sam Reinhart (4) from Carter Verhaeghe (2), Evan Rodrigues (3)

P3 3:29 – Cole Schwindt (1) from Jonah Gadjovich (3), A.J. Greer (2)

P3 10:04 – Greer (3) from Brad Marchand (6)

Canadiens 4 at Canucks 3

The Canadiens keep it rolling, winning their seventh game of the season by a score of 4-3.

Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 4:42 – Elias Pettersson (2) from Filip Hronek (5), Conor Garland (6)

P2 6:43 – Jake DeBrusk (2) from Quinn Hughes (5), Pettersson (4)

P3 16:13 – Garland (3) from Pettersson (5), Hughes (6)

Canadiens Goal Summary:

P2 15:03 – Nick Suzuki (2) from Ivan Demidov (6), Juraj Slafkovsky (1)

P3 1:50 – Slafkovsky (4) from Demidov (7), Lane Hutson (8)

P3 8:19 – Mike Matheson (3) from Alexandre Carrier (3), Zack Bolduc (2)

P3 11:09 – Demidov (2) from Carrier (4), Oliver Kapanen (3)

Blue Jackets 5 at Penguins 4 – SO

The Blue Jackets score late in the third and then win it on the shootout to beat the Penguins 5-4.

Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P2 17:39 – Dmitri Voronkov (4) from Kent Johnson (2)

P3 1:55 – Yegor Chinakhov (1) from Zachary Aston-Reese (3), Isac Lundestrom (1)

P1 15:44 – Charlie Coyle (1) from Dante Fabbro (1), Cole Sillinger (2)

P3 4:54 – Voronkov (5) from Sean Monahan (3), Kirill Marchenko (3)

Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 0:59 – Ryan Shea (1) from Anthony Mantha (4), Parker Wotherspoon (4)

P1 18:01 – Mantha (4) from Evgeni Malkin (11), Justin Brazeau (4)

P3 14:54 – Kris Letang (1) from Tommy Novak (3), Arturs Silovs (1)

P3 16:54 – Bryan Rust (1) from Malkin (12), Erik Karlsson (6)

Shootout Summary:

Marchenko scored as the third shooter to win it for the Blue Jackets.

Senators 7 at Capitals 1

Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson lead the Senators to a blowout win.

Senators Goal Summary:

P1 1:58 – Cozens (5) from Artem Zub (4), David Perron (2)

P2 3:27 – Shane Pinto (8) Unassisted

P2 4:27 – Cozens (6) from Drake Batherson (5), Tim Stutzle (4)

P2 6:22 – Nick Cousins (1) from Stutzle (5)

P3 0:55 – Batherson (1) from Cozens (3), Claude Giroux (5)

P3 9:47 – Thomas Chabot (2) from Giroux (6), Perron (3)

P3 14:22 – Batherson (2) from Jake Sanderson (5), Zub (5)

Capitals Goal Summary:

P3 5:04 – Trevor van Riemsdyk (1) from Ryan Leonard (2), Nic Dowd (2)

Blues 4 at Red Wings 6

Simon Edvinsson scores twice in the third as the Red Wings rally past the Blues.

Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Blues Goal Summary:

P1 7:43 – Jordan Kyrou (2) from Cam Fowler (2), Jimmy Snuggerud (2)

P1 12:54 – Jake Neighbours (5) from Justin Faulk (2), Robert Thomas (4)

P2 0:59 – Pavel Buchnevich (2) from Dylan Holloway (2), Faulk (3)

P2 3:12 – Neighbours (6) from Thomas (5), Snuggerud (3)

Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 14:55 – Michael Eyssimont (2) from Tanner Jeannot (1), Mason Lohrei (4)

P2 7:52 – Jonatan Berggren (2) from Andrew Copp (2), Axel Sandin Pellikka (1)

P2 18:34 – Emmitt Finnie (4) Unassisted

P2 19:01 – J.T. Compher (2) from Travis Hamonic (1), Copp (3)

P3 10:48 – Simon Edvinsson (2) from Compher (3), Berggren (2)

P3 18:47 – Edvinsson (3) Unassisted – Empty Net

Hurricanes 2 at Stars 3

Miro Heiskanen’s second-period power play goal lifts the Stars past the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 4:14 – Jackson Blake (2) Unassisted

P1 19:49 – Sebastian Aho (4) from Nikolaj Ehlers (3)

Stars Goal Summary:

P2 1:04 – Heiskanen (1) from Esa Lindell (3)

P2 5:41 – Sam Steel (1) from Thomas Harley (6), Mikko Rantanen (6)

P3 11:18 – Heiskanen (2) from Wyatt Johnston (4), Rantanen (7)

Kings 4 at Predators 5 – SO

Kings Goal Summary:

P1 7:27 – Adrian Kempe (5) from Brandt Clarke (2), Andrei Kuzmenko (4)

P1 9:00 – Ryan O’Reilly (4) from Spencer Stastney (3)

P2 5:24 – Corey Perry (2) from Joel Armia (4)

P3 9:50 – Trevor Moore (3) from Clarke (3), Joel Edmundson (2)

Predators Goal Summary:

P2 0:36 – Filip Forsberg (3) from Matthew Wood (1), O’Reilly (3)

P2 1:35 – Joel Armia (1) from Alex Turcotte (2)

P2 7:12 – Cole Smith (3) Unassisted

P3 14:44 – O’Reilly (5) from Forsberg (3), Nicolas Hague (1)

Shootout Summary:

Ozzy Wiesblatt scores as the ninth shooter to win it for the Predators.

Oilers 2 at Kraken 3

Jordan Eberle scores twice as the Kraken hold off a late push from the Oilers.

Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 1:23 – Jordan Eberle (3) from Matty Beniers (4), Berkly Catton (2)

P2 6:35 – Tye Kartye (1) from Ryan Winterton (1), Ben Meyers (2)

P3 12:11 – Eberle (4) from Beniers (5)

Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 15:39 – Evan Bouchard (1) PP from Leon Draisaitl (3), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (5)

P3 14:35 – Darnell Nurse (1) from Mattias Ekholm (4), Draisaitl (4)