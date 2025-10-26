Nikita Kucherov Scores 1000th Career Point vs. Ducks

Nikita Kucherov has reached another milestone in his career, recording his 1000th career point against the Anaheim Ducks.

He now sits just 137 points behind former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos for the franchise lead in points.

Kucherov Hits 1000 Points

Kucherov has been one of the best players in the NHL over the last decade. He is always near the top of the scoring race, has helped his team win Stanley Cups, and now has reached the individual milestone of 1000 career points.

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In typical Kucherov fashion, point number 1000 came on an assist. He picked up the secondary helper on a play that led to Jake Guentzel’s goal. His longtime teammate Brayden Point also registered a point on the play. The only thing missing was Victor Hedman or the aforementioned Stamkos being part of it.

Over his career, Kucherov has been an elite point producer, including five 100-point seasons. He also had a remarkable year in 2023-24 when he recorded 100 assists and 44 goals. So far this season, he has seven points in eight games and looks poised to chase the 100-point mark for the sixth time in his career.