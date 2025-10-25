Projected Lineups for Oilers vs. Kraken – 10/25/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (4-3-1) at KRAKEN (4-2-2)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, SN1, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Isaac Howard — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane

Matthew Savoie — Leon Draisaitl — Vasily Podkolzin

Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jack Roslovic

David Tomasek — Noah Philp — Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate.

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, John Hayden, Cale Fleury

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau

(upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Montour will return after missing four games following the death of his brother. … McCann was moved to injured reserve; Kraken coach Lane Lambert said the forward is still day to day but was placed on IR to manage the team’s roster. … Kakko, a forward, skated with the team Saturday as he continues to progress toward a return from a broken hand sustained during a preseason game at the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 24.

