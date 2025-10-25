Projected Lineups for Oilers vs. Kraken – 10/25/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (4-3-1) at KRAKEN (4-2-2)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, SN1, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Isaac Howard — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane
Matthew Savoie — Leon Draisaitl — Vasily Podkolzin
Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jack Roslovic
David Tomasek — Noah Philp — Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate.
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, John Hayden, Cale Fleury
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau
(upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Montour will return after missing four games following the death of his brother. … McCann was moved to injured reserve; Kraken coach Lane Lambert said the forward is still day to day but was placed on IR to manage the team’s roster. … Kakko, a forward, skated with the team Saturday as he continues to progress toward a return from a broken hand sustained during a preseason game at the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 24.
