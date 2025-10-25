Kraken Gameday Preview: Hosting the Oilers With a Changing Roster

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Seattle Kraken are preparing to host the Edmonton Oilers for their first matchup of the season. After six games on the road, the contest will be Seattle’s first game at Climate Pledge Arena since Oct. 11. The Kraken shut out the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 to close out the road trip and end the trip with a 2-2-2 record.

While the Kraken are just coming off a win, the Oilers are heading into Seattle on a two-game win streak.

Kraken Storylines

Ahead of the game on Saturday, the Kraken shared some good and bad news. The bad news: Jared McCann has been placed on injured reserve (IR). He was listed as day-to-day due to a lower-body injury as of Oct. 20 and missed the second half of the road trip with the team. Lane Lambert stated McCann was moved to IR in order to accommodate the 23-man roster. With all the additional call-ups Seattle has made, they would have had too many players on their bench. Hopefully, he is resting well and will be back to join the team soon.

The good news: Brandon Montour is back and will slot into the lineup. He missed time to deal with a family matter, but is back with the team now. He was a full participant at morning skate and will play on the third defensive pairing with Josh Mahura as he becomes reacclimatized with the team. This will be Montour’s first game back since Oct. 16 against the Ottawa Senators, where he recorded two assists.

Brandon Montour, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Per Alison Lukan, Kaapo Kakko was a participant at morning skate. As of Sept. 28, the team announced he would be out for six weeks with a broken hand after sustaining the injury during a preseason matchup. Oct. 26 will officially be four weeks since this announcement was released. Kakko practicing with the team is a great sign of his healing progress; hopefully, he can play in his first game of the 2025-26 regular season soon.

The player to watch in this game is Jaden Schwartz. He almost recorded his sixth career hat trick against the Jets on Thursday. His two goals in this game increased his lead on the Kraken points leaderboard even more.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 4-2-2

Top Scorers:

Jaden Schwartz – 4 goals (G), 4 assists (A), 8 points (P) Jordan Eberle – 2 G, 4 A, 6 P Chandler Stephenson – 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Vince Dunn – 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Shane Wright – 2 G, 3 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 4-1-1, 2.56 goals-against average (GAA), .911 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 0-0-1, 2.12 GAA, .897 SV% Matt Murray – 0-1-0, 3.13 GAA, .909 SV%

Edmonton Oilers

Season Record: 4-3-1

Connor McDavid – 1 G, 10 A, 11 P Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – 5 G, 4 A, 9 P Leon Draisaitl – 5 G, 2 A, 7 P Andrew Mangiapane – 3 G, 1 A, 4 P Vasily Podkolzin – 1 G, 3 A, 4 P

Goalie Stats:

Stuart Skinner – 2-2-1, 2.17 GAA, .909 SV% Calvin Pickard – 2-1-0, 3.37 GAA, .844 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak

Josh Mahura — Brandon Montour

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, John Hayden

Injured: Jared McCann, Frederick Gaudreau, Kaapo Kakko, Ryker Evans, Lleyton Roed, Max McCormick

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Matthew Savoie

Andrew Mangiapane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin — Noah Philp — Trent Frederic

Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen, Mattias Janmark, Alec Regula, Zach Hyman

Next Up for Seattle

With this game against Edmonton, Seattle is kicking off a five-game homestand, which is much needed after the six-game road trip. On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Kraken will host the Montreal Canadiens to close out the season series. Hopefully, Seattle can pull out the win and tie the series.