Flyers’ Trevor Zegras Steals the Show in 4–3 SO Win vs. Islanders

Despite never having a lead, the Philadelphia Flyers moved to 4–3–1 with a shootout win over the New York Islanders on Oct. 25, who also now hold a 4–3–1 record. Forward Trevor Zegras had a breakout performance, notching three points.

Game Recap

The visitors came out ahead in what was a sloppy first period for both sides. The Islanders struck at the 9:51 mark via a shorthanded tally from Simon Holmström. Jean-Gabriel Pageau contributed an assist, his third of the season.

In Period 2, the Islanders extended their lead with Anthony Duclair’s second of the campaign. Marshall Warren, a 24-year-old defenseman, made his NHL debut in this contest and contributed a primary assist. Captain Anders Lee got a secondary helper.

Philadelphia responded at the midway point of the frame. Christian Dvorak, courtesy of assists from Zegras and Matvei Michkov, halved the deficit.

Philadelphia Flyers teammates celebrate a goal by center Christian Dvorak against the New York Islanders (Kyle Ross-Imagn Images)

Less than two minutes into the third period, Zegras tied the game 2–2 off a feed from Dvorak. Defenseman Jamie Drysdale added a secondary assist.

New York reclaimed its lead pretty quickly, though. Warren’s point shot was deflected in front by Maxim Tsyplakov, giving the debuting defender a multi-point game in his first-ever NHL contest. Tony DeAngelo also got an assist.

Zegras made it a three-point afternoon with a power-play goal at 7:32, tying the game again. Bobby Brink and Noah Cates each got their third assist of the campaign. This led to a regulation draw, which forced overtime, but that yielded nothing for either side.

In the shootout, Zegras came through for Philadelphia, Holmström answered for New York, but Michkov potted the game-winner before goaltender Samuel Ersson made the final save moments later.

For the Flyers, Ersson turned aside 23 of 26 in the win. The Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin had the same stat line, only with a loss.

What’s Next for the Flyers & Islanders?

The Flyers return to action on Oct. 28 to face the soaring Pittsburgh Penguins (6–2–0) at Xfinity Mobile Arena. By contrast, the Islanders will face the plummeting Boston Bruins (six-game losing streak) at TD Garden on the same date.