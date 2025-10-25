Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs. Panthers – 10/25/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Brandon Saad

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Jaycob Megna

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Hill did not travel with Vegas on its three-game road trip; the goalie left in the first period of a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. … Lindbom is expected to make his NHL debut either Saturday or at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. … Howden is expected to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … The Golden Knights signed Carter Hart to a two-year, $4 million contract Friday; the goalie will be eligible to play NHL games Dec. 1.

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues –Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich –Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Luke Kunin, Tobias Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

The Panthers made a line change during a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, with Rodrigues and Bennett switching spots. … Schwindt will make his season debut; he was picked up by Florida after being waived by Vegas before the season began.