Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs. Panthers – 10/25/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-0-2) at PANTHERS (4-5-0)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Brandon Saad
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Jaycob Megna

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Hill did not travel with Vegas on its three-game road trip; the goalie left in the first period of a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. … Lindbom is expected to make his NHL debut either Saturday or at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. … Howden is expected to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … The Golden Knights signed Carter Hart to a two-year, $4 million contract Friday; the goalie will be eligible to play NHL games Dec. 1.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues –Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich –Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Luke Kunin, Tobias Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

The Panthers made a line change during a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, with Rodrigues and Bennett switching spots. … Schwindt will make his season debut; he was picked up by Florida after being waived by Vegas before the season began.

