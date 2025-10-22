Golden Knights News & Rumors: Early Success, Stone, Eichel, & More

Seven games into the season, the Vegas Golden Knights are right where they expected to be — at the top of the NHL standings. At 5-0-2, they’re one of just two teams without a regulation loss, tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the league lead in points.

They’re being led by newly extended Jack Eichel, who’s off to a blistering start with an NHL-best 16 points in six games. We begin this edition of News and Rumors with a look at his success — and what it means for the Golden Knights.

Jack Eichel Thriving Under Pressure Amid Golden Knights’ Hot Start

Eichel signed an extension with the Golden Knights after a summer full of talks, with the deal coming out to eight years, worth $13.5 million a season. This is relatively cheaper than what he could’ve likely gotten if he had hit the open market.

That’s especially the case early on in the season with his play. His 16 points lead the NHL and is on pace for 187 (!) points. That might not stand the test of time, but his start can’t be undermined.

Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

His play has also helped those around him. Mitch Marner has 10 points in seven games. Mark Stone has 13 points in six games. Pavel Dorofeyev leads the team in goals with seven and has eight points in seven games.

All around, it’s been a complete team effort. The depth has shown off, and the defense has held up. We’ll see what the rest of the season will look like, but it’s clear this team has the tools to win lots of hockey games.

Mark Stone Injured in Early Weeks of Season

The last time Stone played more than 70 games came during his time with the Ottawa Senators during the 2016-17 season. To say the least, it’s been a while since he’s been healthy for the entire season.

The Golden Knights captain was injured during the third period of the team’s game on Saturday night against the Calgary Flames.

“It’s an unfortunate loss,” Cassidy said. “It’ll be a loss in every area. He touches the penalty kill, and obviously down low on the power play.” (from ‘Golden Knights’ Mark Stone considered ‘week to week’ with injury, won’t go on upcoming trip,’ The Athletic, 10/22/25).

This season, Stone has two goals and 13 points, which is tied for second best in the NHL, only behind his teammate Eichel.

“When we do get him back, whether that’s in the short, medium or long-term, I’m sure he’ll pick up right where he left off,” Cassidy said. “He’s done that well, so that’s the good news.”

Stone’s timeline is still uncertain, but with a baseline of a week-to-week injury, there is confidence he’s back sooner than later.

Loose Pucks:

Amid the recent injury to Adin Hill, the Golden Knights called up 22-year-old Carl Lindbom. The 2021 seventh-round pick will back up Akira Schmid for the time being. Hill sustained the injury against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 20 in the first period.



With goaltenders being talked about, newly signed netminder Carter Hart has gotten practice reps during the past week. He won’t be able to play in the NHL until Dec. 1, but is eligible to play in the AHL on Nov. 15.



The two newcomers acquired in the Nicolas Hague trade — Jérémy Lauzon and Colton Sissons — have settled in nicely. Each has chipped in offensively, combining for three points through seven games, but their real impact has come through experience and physicality, two elements the Golden Knights lacked at times last season.



Small side note: the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Henderson Silver Knights announced their leadership group for this season. It is headlined by captain Jaycob Megna and with Jonas Rondbjerg, Mitch McClain, and Kai Uchacz serving as alternates.



